'Victim Card': Meghan Markle Blasted Online as She Allegedly Supports 'Social Media Kindness Day'

Over the past few years, the rise of social media has brought the world a lot closer, but the downside of these platforms is that they can be exploited by some people to spread hate and negativity, even anonymously, hiding behind their screens.

In light of the troll culture that presently dominates the social networking experience, the Duchess of Sussex and former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle is said to have strongly endorsed the need for campaigns like "Social Media Kindness Day" to thrive. She thinks it is already sad enough that such initiatives are necessary in the first place.

Social Media Kindness Day is set to be observed for the first time on Monday, 9 November as a tribute to Caroline Flack – a popular English TV presenter who died on 15 February 2020 at the age of 40. Flack tragically took her own life while she was facing a trial over accusations of assaulting her boyfriend, followed by online trolling.

In a now-deleted tweet, shared by the "Social Media Kindness Day" Twitter account, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from her royal duties in early 2020 and now resides in the US with husband, Prince Harry, and their son Archie, backed the campaign saying that social media plays such an important role in so many people's lives that it ought to be a safer and kinder place.

Even though the tweet has since been removed, many social media users took screenshots of the statement.

​Now that she has spoken in favour of initiatives like "Social Media Kindness Day", she is attracting mixed reactions on social media – from strong messages of support to more trolling.

We’d like to confirm we are supporting #SocialMediakindnessday 💯 let’s show the kindness on the 9th Nov & every day then onwards - watch this space for more support posts thanks for this @smkindnessday pic.twitter.com/zujL04o9PK — Rising Girl (@RisingGirl_) November 6, 2020

Markle - keep your nose out!! YOU thrive on Social Media - especially anything negative said about you as it gives you more fodder for your 'victim card'. This is not genuine concern - it's more media coverage for YOURSELF!! Stop jumping on band wagons!https://t.co/5GA3CP32dV — Cee Bee (Consciously commenting on the Harkles) (@CeeBee64495886) November 6, 2020

Social Media Kindness Day? Give me a break. Interesting how Meghan Markle pops up when the subject can be turned to be about “me”. — Barb (@MosmanBarb) November 6, 2020

This is all kinds of creepy, especially as Ms Markle claims she isn't on social media. The way she's turned her own dad into a pariah just because he handled the media in a clumsy way is beyond cruel. It's a lesson in how not to be kind & forgiving.https://t.co/bYfICrkyXp — Tourre Bakahai (@TourreBakahai) November 6, 2020

​Earlier this year Meghan described herself as "the most trolled person in the entire world in 2019" while discussing mental health on a podcast.