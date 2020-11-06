Register
16:34 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nine Inch Nails

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Induct Industrial Rockers Nine Inch Nails, Host Panel Talks With Members

    © Photo : Nine Inch Nails/ Facebook
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081055233_0:396:2939:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7602ff88be6aeb31859b74c80dbc0aaa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011061081054090-rock--roll-hall-of-fame-to-induct-industrial-rockers-nine-inch-nails-host-panel-talks-with-members/

    The iconic American band will be inducted into one of the world's most prized institutions for its achievements as well as career spanning 32 years and over a dozen music releases.

    US industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails is set to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, it was announced.

    All seven band members - Trent Reznor, Alessandro Cortini, Atticus Ross, Robin Finck, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner and Ilhan Rubin - will be inducted into the prestigious Cleveland, Ohio museum and institution.

    Frontman, singer and multi-instrumentalist Trent Reznor formed Nine Inch Nails in Cleveland in 1988, and has led the band through 11 studio releases and numerous remixes, EPs and live albums.

    The inductees will hold a live panel discussion on their work with New Zealand journalist David Farrier on the group's social media at 11:00 PST.

    Speaking on the event, producer, drummer and engineer Chris Vrenna said in a statement that his years with the band were "some of the best of my life".

    "Thank you to every single fan…past, present, and future that continue to discover NIN. I personally appreciate all the fan support not only during my time in NIN, but for my career afterward as well. I am eternally grateful for everything we accomplished with NIN," he concluded.

    Albums such as The Downward Spiral, The Fragile, Pretty Hate Machine, The Slip, Hesitation Marks and others have been received with praise and positive reviews in the band's career.

    The group has also performed with artists such as David Bowie, Gary Numan, Marilyn Manson, Bauhaus, A Perfect Circle and many others.

    NIN also released two full length albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, in 2020.

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was established in 1983 and hosts an annual induction ceremony, with artists such as The Beatles, Bob Marley, James Brown, David Bowie, Prince, Beastie Boys, Radiohead, Depeche Mode and many others receiving titles in previous events.

    Artists become eligible 25 years after their first record and are selected by a committee of experts as well as individual fans.

    Related:

    'Road to Yalta 2020' Music Festival Opens in Crimea - Video
    Kanye West Reveals How Higher Powers Made Him Crash Taylor Swift's Speech at the MTV Music Awards
    K-pop Conquers the World: K-pop Top Bands Nominated for 2020 American Music Awards
    Grammy's Rename World Music Award Due to 'Connotations of Colonialism'
    Tags:
    award, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, band, music
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman dressed as a nurse struts in a crowd gathered during Halloween night at a shopping district in Beijing on Saturday, 31 October 2020. Although Halloween is not traditionally celebrated in China, some residents in the Chinese capital took the time to dress up for a bit of fun.
    This Week in Pictures: 31 October - 6 November
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse