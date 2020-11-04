Register
03:05 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Gentoo penguins in the snow at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium during a media availability in an outdoors area on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

    Gentoo Penguins Should Be Divided Into Four Species, Scientists Say

    © AP Photo / Keith Srakocic
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080982381_0:136:2977:1810_1200x675_80_0_0_63a53d171df26c0776ec62cecdfc7dab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011041080982779-gentoo-penguins-should-be-divided-into-four-subspecies-scientists-say/

    Gentoo penguins should be classified as four separate species instead of one, according to scientists at the Milner Centre for Evolution at the UK’s University of Bath.

    Scientists analyzed the genetic and physical characteristics of gentoo penguin populations around the Southern Hemisphere, namely in the Falkland Islands and South Georgia in the southern Atlantic Ocean, the South Shetland Islands in the Antarctic and the Kerguelen Islands in the Indian Ocean, a news release by the University of Bath explains.

    The researchers concluded that Gentoo penguins, which are currently divided into two subspecies, P. p. ellsworthi and P. p. Papua, should instead be separated into four different species. 

    The researchers suggest that the two new species be named P. poncetii, after the Australian seabird conservationist Sally Poncet, and P. taeniata, to recognize a former proposal for this name dating to the 1920s, the release noted.

    The study, published in Ecology and Evolution, used genome data to better understand the relationships between the different populations. The data showed clear physical and genetic differences between the four populations.

    "For the first time, we've shown that these penguins are not only genetically distinct, but that they are also physically different too,” lead author Jane Younger said in the release.

    "Gentoos tend to stick close to their home colonies, and over hundreds of thousands of years have become geographically isolated from each other to the point where they don't interbreed with each other, even though they could easily swim the distance that separates them,” she added, also noting that the four species the researchers suggest for classifying the birds live in different areas.

    "The four species we propose live in quite different latitudes - for example P. ellsworthi lives on the Antarctic continent whereas P. poncetii, P. taeniata and P. papua live further north where conditions are milder, and so it's not that surprising that they have evolved to adapt to their different habitats,” she explained.

    Ph.D. student Josh Tyler, who was also involved in the study, noted that while the penguins look similar, there are notable differences in their skeletons.

    "They look very similar to the untrained eye, but when we measured their skeletons we found statistical differences in the lengths of their bones and the sizes and shape of their beaks,” he noted.

    "It's a similar story to giraffes, which were revealed in 2016 to be four genetically distinct species,” he added.

    The researchers also explained that dividing the populations into four species will help conservationists better protect the animals, since a decline in any one species will change its threat status, as designated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

    "Currently gentoo penguins are fairly stable in numbers, however there is some evidence of the northern populations moving further south as the climate gets warmer, so we need to watch them closely,” Younger explained.

    Related:

    Sahara Meteorite Becomes More Evidence of Water on Mars, New Study Claims
    Extraterrestrial Compounds Were Found in Meteorite That Landed on Earth in 2018, Claims New Study
    Trump Rallies Linked to Over 30,000 COVID-19 Infections, 700 Deaths - Study
    Black Hispanic People at Highest Risk for Severe COVID-19 Outcomes - Study
    Van Gogh's Withdrawal From Alcohol Cost Him at Least Two Episodes of Delirium, New Study Claims
    Tags:
    study, penguin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse