Register
23:37 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

    Peru’s Machu Picchu Reopens for Tourism After COVID-19 Lockdown

    © AP Photo / Martin Mejia
    Society
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080960562_0:123:3072:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_63d73e1dd6fd89d25f3852150b77244a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011021080960784-perus-machu-picchu-reopens-for-tourism-after-covid-19-lockdown/

    Peru’s greatest tourist attraction, the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, reopened on Sunday after being closed for nearly eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of cases in the South American country steadily decreases.

    Due to safety concerns, each day, only 675 tourists will be able to visit the 15th-century fortress located in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru, which is about 30% of the total number of daily visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic, AFP reported. An Incan ritual took place on Sunday evening to thank the gods for the citadel’s reopening.

    “Today, Machu Picchu opens. It opens with [health and safety] protocols, it opens to say that we are reactivating ourselves but with responsibility and great prudence, because we see everything happening in the world [with the pandemic],” Peruvian Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Rocio Barrios announced in a Sunday speech, adding that opening Machu Picchu shows the world that “we Peruvians are resilient.”

    Despite the fact that the tourist attraction has reopened, visitors will still be expected to maintain social distancing.

    According to AFP, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the thousands of people in Peru whose income depends on the country’s tourism industry. 

    People in the Cusco region where the citadel is situated have been greatly affected in particular. Many stores, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses went bankrupt before a lockdown that lasted for more than 100 days was lifted in July.

    Taxi driver Eberth Hancco, who works at the airport in Cusco, the former capital of the Incan Empire, told AFP that his income has been greatly affected by COVID-19. “The situation has been very bad, because Cusco depends on tourism,” he told the outlet.

    Before the pandemic, there were around 80 hotels in the town of Ollantaytambo, which is also an Incan archaeological site in southern Peru.

    “At least half of them have gone bankrupt,” Joaquin Randall, head of the local hotel and restaurant association, told AFP.

    “The formal hotels that pay taxes have been able to access government aid,” he added, but informal establishments have not.

    Machu Picchu was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1983.

    Related:

    Machu Picchu to Get New Surveillance Systems After Faeces Found at the Site
    ISS astronauts call Peru's ancient Machu Picchu
    Machu Picchu – the mysterious Inca city
    Tourists Face 4-Years in Jail After Peru Police Discover Feces in Sacred Machu Picchu Area - Report
    ‘New’ Ancient Cave Paintings Discovered Near Machu Picchu
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Machu Picchu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse