Pull the Lever: Pornhub to Reserve X-Rated Content for Voters Participating in US Election - Video

Pornhub is trying to get Americans engaged in and excited about the 2020 presidential election with its new, collaborative "Give a F**k, Get a F**k" campaign.

"Roughly 43 percent of eligible voters - equal to 100 million people - didn't vote in the 2016 US presidential election, according to turnout estimates from the US Elections Project," said Pornhub Vice President Corey Price in a news release, as reported by Complex.

"We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard."

Election Day is around the corner and we're here to make sure you give a F**K! So on Nov.3, only those who give a F**K will get a F**K on Pornhub! https://t.co/AiJXb7FkM9 pic.twitter.com/cSVIjMfgxe — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) November 1, 2020

As a result of the collaborative campaign with creative agency Just For Fun, the adult website will be “reserved” between 10 a.m. EST and 9 p.m. EST on November 3.

Those who attempt to visit the website within that timeframe will be greeted with a splash page reminding people in the US to cast their ballots in the presidential election.

Of course, users visiting the site for obvious reasons could simply lie about their voting activity to get to the content. Nevertheless, the website views the campaign as its way of encouraging Americans to perform their civic duty.

Pornhub will also run a social media campaign on Tuesday, featuring adult stars Asa Akira, Janice Griffith, Natassia Dreams, Lance Hart, Sovereign Syre, Lotus Laine and Domino Presley.

The models will tell netizens that "if they don't give a f**k, they don't get a f**k."

"In 2016, over 100 million eligible voters had zero f**ks to give about the election," said a Just For Fun spokesperson to Complex. "This year, to encourage everyone to get off the couch and head to the polling places, we knew we needed to hit them where it hurts - their pants."

As of this article’s publication, US voters have cast nearly 71% of the total number of ballots cast and recorded in the 2016 presidential election, according to US Elections Project data.