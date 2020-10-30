US Judge Approves Extradition of Teen Kenosha Shooter to Wisconsin

The teen is accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another during an August 25 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and has since remained in an Illinois jail as his attorneys have tried to prevent his extradition to Kenosha.
— Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) October 30, 2020
Rittenhouse's lawyers have argued that the teen was acting in self-defense and that extradition would violate his constitutional rights. In their filings, they have argued that Rittenhouse has been "publicly branded a 'mass murderer,' a 'terrorist,' a 'racist,' and more,'" WISN reported.
At a hearing in October, one of his attorneys, John Pierce said "this is not a legitimate criminal prosecution, it is a political prosecution." His lawyers have also argued that Rittenhosue's extradition would be equivalent to turning him "over to the mob.'"
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it plans to pick Rittenhouse within the next week, unless an appeal takes place, WISN reported.
More details to follow.
All comments
Show new comments (0)