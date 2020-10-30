Register
30 October 2020
    FILE PHOTO: MMA - UFC 242 - Khabib Nurmagomedov v Dustin Poirier - Men's UFC Lightweight title - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - September 7, 2019 Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after winning his match against Dustin Poirier

    'May the Almighty Distort His Face', Nurmagomedov Slams Macron's Stance on Prophet Muhammad Cartoons

    © REUTERS / Christopher Pike
    Society
    by
    1 0 0
    French President Emmanuel Macron has faced condemnation from the Muslim world after speaking out about religious caricatures in terms of freedom of speech following the murder of a history teacher in Paris.

    MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who just won the lightweight title of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has posted a picture of Emmanuel Macron with a footprint on his face on Instagram after the French president vowed to step up efforts to curb Islamic radicalism in his country.

    "May the Almighty distort the face of this creature and all its followers who offend the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslim believers under the slogan of freedom of speech. May the Almighty humiliate them in this life, and in the next. Allah is quick in the calculation and you will see it", he wrote on Instagram.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Да обезобразит Всевышний лицо этой твари и всех его последователей, которые под лозунгом свободы слова оскорбляют чувства более полутора миллиарда верующих мусульман. Да унизит их Всевышний в этой жизни, и в следующей. Аллах скор в расчёте и вы это увидите. Мы - мусульмане, любим нашего Пророка Мухаммада (да благословит его Аллах и приветствует) больше, чем наших матерей, отцов, детей, жён и всех остальных близких нашему сердцу людей. Поверьте мне, эти провокации им выйдут боком, конец всегда за Богобоязненными. - ‎قبح الله وجه هذا الأبتر وجميع تبعهم الذين يؤذون الشعور أكثر من نصف مليار مسلم تحت قناع الحرية ‎أذلهم الله في الدنيا والآخرة إن الله سريع الحساب ‎نحن مسلمون نحب رسولنا ونبينا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم أكثر من أمهاتنا وآبائنا وأبنائنا وأزواجنا ومن جميع خلق الله سبحانه وتعالى ‎صدّقوني هذه الاستفزازات سوف تخرج من أعناقهم والعاقبة للمتقين - Holy Quran 33:57 ------------------ إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ لَعَنَهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ عَذَابًا مُّهِينًا Воистину, тех, которые поносят Аллаха и Его Посланника, Аллах проклял в этом мире и в Последней жизни и уготовил им унизительные мучения.

    Публикация от Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

    Nurmagomedov, 32, emphasised that Muslims love the Prophet Muhammad more than "mothers, fathers, children, wives and all other people close to our hearts".

    "Believe me, these provocations will come out sideways for them, the end is always for the God-fearing", he continued. 

    He also added a quote from the Holy Quran verse 33:57 which reads "Lo! those who malign Allah and His messenger, Allah hath cursed them in the world and the Hereafter, and hath prepared for them the doom of the disdained".

    Instagram users have been left divided, with some defending Nurmagomedov's stance and praising him, while others have condemned his remarks, claiming the fighter was "supporting terrorism".

    Former boxer Hanlar Azizov has supported Nurmagomedov, saying he was expecting such a post.

    Russian public figure and former Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak has also commented on the statement, saying Khabib's words "can be interpreted by millions of Muslims as a call for violence against Macron".

    ​His reaction follows numerous condemnations from Islamic countries and communities across the world over comments made by Macron during a speech on radical Islam at a memory service of brutally killed French history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalised teenager of Chechen origin. Paty was targeted and murdered after he showed cartoon drawings of Muhammad to his students during classes on freedom of speech.

    In particular, French President Macron stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of speech, of which the cartoons were a manifestation, and pledged to step up efforts against extremism.

    Nurmagomedov, born in Russia's Muslim-majority republic of Dagestan, is an MMA champion who announced his retirement last week after a victory over US fighter Justin Gaethje. He does not have a single loss on his MMA record.

