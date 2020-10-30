Kourtney Kardashian Lambasted for 'Cultural Appropriation' as She Likens Herself to Disney's Moana

American media personality Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday on 21 October on a private island, inviting 50 of her closest friends and relatives for a 6-day getaway. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are still sharing photos from the vacation on social media platforms.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has shared photos of herself in a black bikini teamed with a sun hat from Marlon Brando's resort in Tahiti on Instagram.

The celebrity's photo captioned: "I am Moana of Motunui" has ignited fury among her 102 million Instagram followers, lambasting Kardashian for "appropriating indigenous island culture".

The picture was taken last week while Kourtney was on a luxurious getaway dedicated to her sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrated with the rest of the family and friends on a private island.

Netizens have criticised Kourtney Kardashian, pointing to the fact that the Disney character Moana was of Polynesian origin.

One Instagram user commented on the photo, saying "Nah pls stop appropriating indigenous island culture/ community. do better", while another wrote: "Moana was a poc [person of colour] though".

A third commentator said, "Kourtney is too. Common misconception is that the Kardashians are white. They’re Armenian. They may be Americanized but they’re [sic] roots are Armenian".

An entire conversation about whether to consider Armenians white has unfolded in the comments to the photo.

Some netizens praised the reality show star calling her beautiful and gorgeous, while others didn't understand what the fuss was about.

​​In the meantime, other social media users have expressed their disappointment with the Kardashian family having a multimillion dollar holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.