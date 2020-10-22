Register
20:25 GMT22 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A voter completes his ballot on the day of the primary election in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. June 23, 2020

    Photo: US Landlord Allegedly Threatens to Raise Tenants’ Rent Should Biden Win 2020 Election

    © REUTERS / Bryan Woolston
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/04/1080661882_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_3de01cefc4f5bf49d7775a138861c5ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202010221080851867-photo-us-landlord-allegedly-threatens-to-raise-tenants-rent-should-biden-win-2020-election/

    The tenants of Ed Pagel’s Trailer Park in Fort Morgan, Colorado, were recently met with a highly questionable notice allegedly dispersed by the lot’s landlord, warning that should Democratic challenger Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election, their rent would double.

    Dated October 19, the notice states that a Biden win would mean that “everything you do and have to pay for will change completely.”

    “Everything will be increased. Like paying ALOT [sic] more in taxes, utilities, gasoline, groceries, new permits, fees and regulations … everything!” the letter reads. “This also means YOUR RENT will be increased to cover these expenses. Most likely, rent would DOUBLE in price!”

    However, in the event that US President Donald Trump manages to snag his second presidential term, rent will not be increased for at least a period of two years, the letter adds.

    “Voting is your choice and we are not telling you how to vote. We are just informing our tenants what WE will do according to the election results. If Trump wins, we all win. If Biden wins, we all lose,” the letter concludes, before urging individuals to vote on November 3.

    The letter bore the signature of landlord Bernie Pagel, who has yet to issue a statement on the matter after it was revealed to local news stations, including 9News, which published a copy of the letter it had been sent by tenants.

    Shenika Carter, the founder and president of Colorado-based nonprofit Caravan 4 Racial Justice, shared a copy of the landlord’s letter on Facebook, commenting, “Voter intimidation right in our own backyard.”

    Cindy Marquez, a tenant of the majority-Latino community, told 9News that her family has never received such a notice from a landlord in the 20 years that they’ve lived at the location. In fact, many of her neighbors were completely shocked by the letter.

    “I mean, we can’t control how this election goes,” she said. “We can’t control what everyone else does, you know? We can’t control the results.”

    The matter has been referred to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and is presently being investigated by the state attorney general’s office. Federal law prohibits voter intimidation, punishing offenders with a fine, a one-year prison sentence or both.

    Related:

    Trump-Biden Race Most Important Election to Over 75% of US Voters, Poll Shows
    US Intelligence Claims Russia, Iran Acting to Influence 2020 Election
    Kremlin Expresses Regret Over US New Groundless Claims of Russian Interference in Election
    Iran Has No Interest in Interfering in US Election, Tehran's UN Mission Spokesman Says
    The Voter or the Virus: How Likely Could the US Delay Election Amid the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic?
    Tags:
    tenants, landlord, rent, Colorado, US Election 2020, US Election, voters, vote
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse