09:39 GMT22 October 2020
    Jeffrey Epstein Ordered One of His Alleged Victims to Treat Him Like a Baby, New Book Claims

    The book titled "The Spider" was penned by Barry Levine, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist, and was released on 20 October. According to its description, the book is the most comprehensive account of Epstein's life and details how he operated his web and "evaded justice for so long".

    Jeffrey Epstein ordered one of his alleged sex slaves Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) to treat him like a four-year-old baby, The Sun reported, citing excerpts from a new book on the disgraced financier. Giuffre reportedly bathed Epstein like a toddler, washing behind his ears, between his toes, and even dressed him.

    In his book "The Spider" author Barry Levine alleges that during Virginia's first encounter with Epstein, when she was just 16 years old, she was told by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend arrested by the FBI in July, to straddle the financier.

    "You're such a good little girl", Epstein told Virginia as cited by the book.

    Author Barry Levine purports that Epstein loved to watch the-then teenager get strangled by his other sex-victims wearing leather studded collars and made Virginia dress as a German maid or a schoolgirl in high boots.

    The author of the book alleges that Epstein told one of his pals that he was suffering from hypersexuality and gave his acquaintances books on the issue so that they could learn more about his "ailment".

    Other allegations mentioned in the book include:

    • Prince Andrew was happy like "a kid going to Disney World" after Maxwell gave him a big blow up toy depicting him.
    • Epstein spoke about his friends Bill Clinton and Donald Trump with cellmates.

    According to another claim made in the book, Virginia Giuffre gave oral sex to Prince Andrew in front of a big painting depicting the girl in a lesbian act. Per Levine, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, who was arrested by the FBI earlier this year, allegedly massaged the royal after his sex act with Virginia in a room decorated with seedy art.

    How has Prince Andrew responded?

    The Sun writes that a source close to Prince Andrew denied the allegations made in the book, describing them as an "unsubstantiated and lurid" attempt to promote his book. The royal, who admitted last year to visiting Epstein's private island and numerous mansions where the financier is said to have abused his victims, denied having sex with Virginia Giuffre, saying he has an alibi and noted that he had no recollection of meeting the woman, although there is at least one photo appearing to show the Duke of York with Giuffre.

    Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on 10 August 2019 in prison, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The uncertain circumstances surrounding his death have led many to believe that he was murdered by his powerful friends, who feared that they would be exposed by him.

    His former girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of British billionaire Robert Maxwell, was arrested at the beginning of July by the FBI. She faces six charges, including a charge of enticing minors – one as young as 14 – to engage in illegal sex acts. She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and her legal team has accused Epstein's purported victims of trying to turn Maxwell into a scapegoat.

    sex trafficking ring, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein
