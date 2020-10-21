'Avengers Assemble': Fellow Marvel Actors Defend Chris Pratt After Fans Say He's Trump's Secret Fan

Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo along with Zoe Saldana have supported Chris Pratt after Twitter users branded the actor 'Hollywood's Worst Chris', criticising him for not being involved in the US politics, claiming it's evidence he is a secret fan of Donald Trump.
Mark Ruffalo has urged Twitter critics to leave Pratt alone and concentrate their attention on the upcoming presidential election.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020
"What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt", Robert Downey Jr. said on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Pratt on set.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback
Zoe Saldana has joined her fellow actors in defending Pratt, supporting her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star.
— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020
Pratt's wife also participated in the conversation, by replying to an Instagram post about the dispute from E!, which invited followers to determine which Hollywood Chris "has to go?"
"Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that", Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote in a comment.
Pratt came under fire for not attending a virtual fundraiser in support of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. Pratt's involvement in a conservative church reportedly made fans believe that he was behind Donald Trump, a 'no-no' in liberal Hollywood.
— Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020
— Alex (@alexcostinphoto) October 19, 2020
Earlier this month, the actor was criticised for urging fans to vote for his movie, Onward, in the People's Choice Awards in an Instagram post and thus avoiding the US political conversation.
Some fans, however, noted that other Marvel stars haven't come to the rescue of their castmates such as Brie Larson, Zendaya, and Tessa Thompson when they were facing online harassment of their own.
Avengers cast Avengers cast— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) October 21, 2020
when Brie Larson when people joke
is harassed about Chris Pratt
for 3 years being Republican pic.twitter.com/08neKSYA1o
All comments
Show new comments (0)