Miley Cyrus Mulls Whether UFO That 'Chased Her Down' Was Real or 'Weed Wax' Effect

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus claimed that she was “chased down by some sort of UFO” during a car ride with an unnamed friend in San Bernardino, California.

Talking to US fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview magazine, the singer described the unidentified object that escorted her as a “flying snowplow” that “was glowing yellow”. Cyrus said that her friend also saw it, along with other people said to have been at the scene at the time.

“But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow,” she said. “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

The American pop singer told Owens that she was “shaken for, like, five days” following the incident and that she “couldn’t really look at the sky the same” in fear of aliens who might come back.

“I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” the singer stated.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, an organization in the US that investigates UFO sightings, over 5,250 UFO sightings have been registered in the US as of September, while over 6,200 UFO sightings had been reported. At least 10,023 UFO reports have been registered in California, according to the organization.