'As the Dude Would Say.. New S**T Has Come to Light': Jeff Bridges Announces Lymphoma Diagnosis

Iconic US actor, singer and producer Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the superstar tweeted on Monday, adding that he had already begun treatment for the "serious" disease.
“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges tweeted on Monday night. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”
The Oscar-winning actor thanked his family, friends, and fans for “the love and support” they have shown to him following his announcement of the illness, calling on Americans to get out and vote, as the country’s general election is set to take place on 3 November.
“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” Bridges wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”
The actor did not provide further details about his diagnosis.
Many fellow actors and celebrities have tweeted their support for the famously laid-back screen veteran, who started his film career at the age of almost two years in The Company She Keeps in 1951.
“Sending you and your family love and healing,” wrote actress Patricia Arquette.
