Photos: US Steelworkers’ Union Shines Biden-Harris ‘Bat Light’ Onto Chicago Trump Tower

Chicagoans were given quite the sight over the weekend after a number of prominent buildings, including the Trump Tower, had a Biden-Harris campaign logo projected onto their exteriors by members of the United Steelworkers union.

Photos shared on social media by union members captured the twinkling blue campaign logo shown directly above US President Donald Trump’s family name emblazoned on the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago.

“An eyesore no more,” read one tweet from the union.

Elsewhere in the Windy City, the logo was projected onto the Art Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Theatre and the main entrance of Wrigley Field - the home of the Chicago Cubs baseball team - among other city sites.

As it turns out, the projection is part of an ongoing initiative by the union in which a group of four women go from state to state shining the campaign logo on a variety of buildings to voice their support for the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“This election is obviously very important and there’s a lot at stake for workers,” Jess Kamm Broomell, spokeswoman for the United Steelworkers, which represents about 850,000 members, said in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“A lot of issues facing working people are on the ballot this year: Affordable health care ... retirement security, workers’ rights, health and safety on the job, all of these things are at stake.”

Broomell further explained that the “bat light project was born out of our existing political work,” and that it was rooted in an effort to spread the union’s political message “in a way that was COVID-friendly.”

However, in response to the projections, Tim Murtaugh, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, told The Hill that Biden “might do well with union executives, but President Trump is winning union households.”

"Union workers know President Trump has fought for them, and they also know that Biden’s policies and proposals are a disaster for workers,” he added.

Having been launched over a month back, the union’s projections have been spotted in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.