Adult Film Park With Porn Stars as Employees Opens in Tokyo’s Red-Light District

The attraction was designed by one of the largest Japanese adult film companies, Soft on Demand (SOD), which has previously opened bars where porn actresses serve guests. The idea turned out to be a hit and the company has decided to expand its business.

A theme park for adults that has porn actresses as employees has recently opened up in Japan's capital Tokyo. Each floor of the five-storied building, located in the Kabukicho red-light district, has its own theme. Floor 1F is used as a sort of reception, where the features of each floor are explained to guests. It also has a gift shop, a sticker picture booth, and gacha capsule machines.

Visitors on the B1F floor are greeted by actresses who have just made their debut in porn or are preparing for it. The actresses serve drinks and food in a casual standing bar environment.

​In the "Kakubutsu Salon" located on floor 2F visitors can drink with women who work in the fuzoku industry. The term fuzoku is used to describe prostitution in Japan, although most women working in this industry do not offer sexual services, but mostly spend time with men, speaking, and dancing. Visitors of the "Kakubutsu Salon" can also receive an erotic massage and enjoy other forms of entertainment of a risqué nature.

On the 3F floor, visitors can mingle with famous adult actresses, while on floor 4F, guests can find the "Silent Bar", where, according to SOD, the company that built the park, "sexy bartenders in swimsuits" make you a drink "behind the magic mirror".

​Obviously the theme park is open only to guests aged 18 and over. The admission fee is 500 yen (almost $5) and visitors also pay for the food and drinks that they buy.