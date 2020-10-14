Bruce Lee’s Daughter Lashed Out Against Tarantino for “White Hollywood” Representation in Film

Lee referred to the way her late father and Asian-American actor Bruce Lee was portrayed in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
She criticized the scene where an actor playing the part of Bruce Lee challenges a stuntman on set to a fight and gets laughed at and mocked for his arrogance.
"My father worked extremely hard and directly toward the idea of authentic representation in Hollywood for an Asian man, so I don’t think he would’ve gone around beating up stunt people and that kind of stuff as a way of furthering his cause," she told South China Morning Post.
The decision by the director to show Bruce Lee in the way he was portrayed meant that Quentin Tarantino treated hum "the way white Hollywood [did] when he was alive", Shannon Lee added.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released in 2018, after which Shannon Lee first criticized the fight scene. Later she admitted to have been disappointed by Tarantino's response to her reaction.
“I tried to approach it from a cool, collected, and more calm, direct point of view, and I was very disappointed to see Quentin Tarantino’s response, which was to continue to say, 'Oh, Bruce Lee was arrogant, he was an a**hole,’ and to incorrectly cite my mother’s book as a defence of him," Lee said.
Chinese-American actor Bruce Lee died in 1973, after “hypersensitive reaction to an ingredient in the pain medication that caused a swelling of the fluid on the brain, resulting in a coma and death.”
