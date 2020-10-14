Register
05:45 GMT14 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives for the EU summit on a coronavirus recovery package at the European Council building in Brussels on July 19, 2020

    Finnish Prime Minister Divides Compatriots With No-Bra Cleavage Photo

    © AFP 2020 / JOHN THYS
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    314
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0e/1080764514_0:0:3113:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_b08fb8af0fc602992e96564870593f17.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202010141080764589-finnish-prime-minister-divides-compatriots-with-no-bra-cleavage-photo/

    A glamorous photo of Finland's 34-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin with a plunging neckline has sparked an uproar on social media. While many argued this conduct was unbecoming of someone in her position, others started posting similar photos in support of her.

    Finland's Social Democrat Prime Minister Sanna Marin has found herself in the midst of a controversy after suggestively posing for the fashion magazine Trendi in a blazer with a plunging neckline, no shirt and no bra.

    The magazine's Instagram page was quickly flooded with scathing criticism from social media users, with many suggesting that the image was highly unbecoming for someone in her position. To them, it obviously didn't help that the photo was taken in the courtyard of the prime minister's official residence, Kesäranta.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Ylpeänä esittelemme: lokakuun Trendin kannessa loistaa mieletön @sannamarin 💪🖤⠀ ⠀ Pääministeri Sanna Marinilla on eturivin paikka esimerkkinä, esikuvana, asioiden muuttajana ja vaikuttajana. Työ on paineistettua, mutta hyvät unenlahjat ja rautaiset hermot auttavat. Mutta Marin tunnustaa myös, että uupumuksen tunteet saattavat tulla myöhemmin:⠀ ⠀ ”On selvää, että nämä vuodet jättävät jälkensä. Tämä ei ole tavallista työtä eikä tavanomaista elämää vaan raskasta monellakin tavalla. Voi olla, että paine ja uupumus kertyvät ja tulevat myöhemmin. Tilanteissa on ollut pakko laittaa tunteet sivuun, mutta kyllähän ne kasautuvat.” ⠀ ⠀ Lue kiinnostava haastattelu kokonaisuudessaan tänään lehtihyllyille saapuneesta Trendistä! Antoisia lukuhetkiä! 💎 ⠀ ⠀ Kuva: @jonaslundqvist⠀ Tyyli: @suvipout

    Публикация от Trendi & Lily (@trendimag)

    However, many newspapers rushed to defend the prime minister's behaviour and voice boundless admiration for her "beauty", "strength", and "independence". Some even dared to say that Marin is without doubt the most beautiful prime minister in the world, which is not quite so far-fetched given that she is the world's youngest prime minister.

    Many of Marin's supporters, especially women, unleashed a defence campaign of their own, dressing and posing like their idol. Shortly afterwards, the hashtag #imwithsanna emerged, sparking a movement of its own and gaining a foothold.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    💪❤️💪❤️💪⠀ #imwithsanna #sannamarin #tyttöjenpuolella #trendimag

    Публикация от Trendi & Lily (@trendimag)

    ​In Finland conservatives are angry because prime minister @sannamarin showed a bit of cleavage in a magazine photo shoot.

    I don't have much of a cleavage, but I'm with her. (And all the women who want to dress as they please)#sannamarin #tissivakopäivä pic.twitter.com/pnA0YrYk26

    ​Amid the controversy, some remembered the unorthodox and downright bizarre photos of previous Finnish leaders, including longstanding President Urho Kekkonen, who was pictured in a hipster-like outfit, and even Carl Gustaf Mannerheim in the nude on horseback.

    ​Nykyään poliitikot valokuvataan ilman rintaliivejä. Ennen vanhaan tulevat poliitikot istumassa munasilleen hevosen selässä. #Marin #Mannerheim pic.twitter.com/lcS0uMimDJ

    ​Anu Koivunen, a media scholar and Professor of Gender Studies at Tampere University, credited former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, who served in 2014-2015, for broadening the boundaries of what a Finnish politician could look like. The physically active Stubb often competed in marathons and triathlons, clad in shorts and tight-fitting swimsuits.

    Marin was raised by a single mother, who later entered a same-sex relationship, and has a working-class background, working as a cashier. She stressed that she is the first member of her family to finish high school and obtain a university education, for which she credited the Finnish welfare state. Since becoming PM in late 2019, she has had her share of both admiration and controversy.

    Related:

    Quiet Retirement: Finnish Air Force Reportedly Ditches Swastika Logo
    No Country for Old Men: Finnish Male Politicians Complain of Gender Bias
    Tags:
    prime minister, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse