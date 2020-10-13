Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Trials on People Aged 60+ to Finish in Mid-2021, Gamaleya Institute Says

"We are already working on the draft documents jointly with the Health Ministry, as I hope that we will manage to successfully complete the trials on volunteers aged over 60 in the middle of the next year. After that, we will submit the package of documents to start testing the vaccine on children," Gintsburg said at an online conference, dubbed Pandemic 2020.
Russia registered the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, labelled Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on August 11.
The vaccine is now completing the third phase of clinical trials as required by the World Health Organisation protocols.
A total of 40,000 volunteers are due to take part in the tests. As many as 10,000 of them will receive a placebo.
