Grazia Magazine's 'Diversity Champion' Gets Booted Over Anti-Semitic Remarks, Media Say

Stephanie Yeboah, a 31-year old author and “body positivity” blogger who was hired by Grazia fashion magazine last month as a contributing editor last month to “fight for diversity, inclusion and women's rights”, has ended up being sacked after certain “vile antisemitic comments” she made on social media came to light, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, the comments Yeboah made included a tweet that said "AUSCHWITZ Gas Chamber Music LMAO SMH (laughing my a*** off, shaking my head)", an "every Jew has an attic but not every attic has Jews" remark.
On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, she also reportedly wrote: “There have been bigger and more horrific genocides. They happened to brown people, though, so I guess it doesn't matter, huh?”
Grazia sacks its 'diversity and inclusivity champion', Stephanie Yeboah, one month after hiring her, after she posted a string of comments about Jews, including 'every Jew has an attic but not every attic has Jews', on social mediahttps://t.co/3INd4Zsq3D— ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) October 11, 2020
"Following an internal review, we have agreed that Stephanie will no longer be writing as a contributing editor of Grazia", a spokesman for the magazine's publisher, Bauer Media, said. "We will continue to support her as she further educates herself in collaboration with the Jewish community. Grazia continues to champion diversity and inclusion and stands firmly against antisemitism".
After her offending posts were revealed thanks to Private Eye magazine, Yeboah issued what the Daily Mail described as a "grovelling apology".
"I made very ignorant and antisemitic comments about the Jewish community, as well as quoting lines from a variety of TV shows, including quotes that upon reflection, were extremely offensive and hurtful", she said as quoted by the newspaper. "To plead ignorance is no excuse, I should have known better than to make these kinds of comments about events which remain a source of unimaginable trauma for the Jewish community".
All comments
Show new comments (0)