Register
02:36 GMT10 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A visitor looks at a marble bust, Bust of Medusa, made by Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini between 1644 and 1648, during its inauguration at Rome's Capitolini Museum after its restoration, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2006. The bust, Bernini's depiction of the Greek mythological character Medusa, is considered one of the most original interpretations of the female myth whose gaze could turn people to stone.

    Medusa Statue to Be Erected Near Manhattan Court Under #MeToo Gets Twitter Arguing on Greek Myth

    © AP Photo / GREGORIO BORGIA
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080726524_0:0:2952:1661_1200x675_80_0_0_17cb6a271de83033628505c3c255f401.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202010101080726688-medusa-statue-to-be-erected-near-manhattan-court-under-metoo-gets-twitter-arguing-on-greek-myth/

    According to ancient Greek mythology, Medusa was not always a terrible monster with a petrifying gaze. She was only turned into what she is popularly known for after Poseidon raped her in Athena's temple. Athena then caused the change to Medusa, and refused to punish Poseidon for his attack.

    After it was announced that a statue showing a reversed version of the famous Medusa myth would be erected in front of the Manhattan courthouse under the #MeToo movement, social media users quickly became engaged in heated debate involving everything from #MeToo to interpretations of Greek mythology.

    The sculpture, created by Luciano Garbati, pictures Medusa Gorgo holding a sword and the head of Perseus - the man who originally killed her on the order of King Polydectes. It it a reversed version of a more famous statue - Perseus with the Head of Medusa, sculpted in the 16th century by Benvenuto Cellini and exhibited in the Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy.

    The Medusa reboot will be put up on Tuesday in Collect Pond Park, and the project team notes that the installation denounces victim-blaming and thus echoes the #MeToo movement.

    "Through this work, Garbati asks “how can a triumph be possible if you are defeating a victim?” This narrative of victim-shaming in stories of sexual violence echoes through time, and into the present day “me too” movement", the Medusa With The Head (MWTH) project said in a statement on the exhibition.

    ​The new vision of the myth has naturally caused debate online - with people clashing over myth interpretation and questioning the appropriateness of glorifying Medusa killing Perseus, since Poseidon was her rapist, not Zeus' son.

    ​Others pointed out that it was a woman - Athena the goddess of wisdom - who turned Medusa into the monster.

    ​Those describing themselves as rape survivors denounced the idea, saying that they would not want violence to be offered as a solution.

    ​Other users suggested how they think the statue should be interpreted.

    ​Many ridiculed those who missed the point that the statue is a reverse version of Cellini's sculpture.

    ​Others, inspired by the new statue, shared ideas on Medusa avenging herself.

    ​Some dug deeper into mythology, considering an alternate outcome caused by the proposed vision of the Medusa myth. As, originally, Medusa was turned into a monster after being raped by Poseidon and attempted to seek protection from Athena before being killed by Perseus, a reverse universe could have Andromeda not saved by Perseus.

    Related:

    'Wouldn't Want to Be a Man in 2020': Danish Party Chair Calls Out #MeToo For Getting 'Out of Hand'
    B-Town Actress Kangana Slams Police for Inaction Against #MeToo Accused Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
    Danish Party Leader Resigns in Belated #MeToo Drama
    Tags:
    sculpture, statue, MeToo, national mythology, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse