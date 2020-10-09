Unholy Trinity: US Catholic Priest Busted for Engaging in Threesome on Altar

The trio, which included a reverend and two women in corsets and high heels, were slapped with obscenity charges, as the act they performed was in view of the public.

A Louisiana priest, identified by Nola.com as Rev. Travis Clark, was arrested for allegedly filming himself having sex with two dominatrices on the altar at his Catholic church, a police report said Thursday.

The cops were called to the scene, inside Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River, after an unidentified witness took note of the lights in the building on 30 September, which surprisingly were on despite the late hour.

The passerby, who recorded what he saw on video, reported the half-naked priest romping with the two women, dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots, on the altar adorned with stage lighting, and a number of sex toys. A cellphone was mounted on a tripod nearby and was recording the unholy trinity's act.

The women reportedly told cops they were at the church to film a "roleplay", with one of them, adult film star Mindy Dixon Cops having beforehand posted on Facebook that she was going to "defile a house of God". The police maintained that everything that went on that night was consensual, but arrested the trio on obscenity charges because they were in the public view.

Rev. Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was suspended from the archdiocese after his arrest.

The New Orleans archbishop has since visited the church to perform a ritual that to restore the sanctity of the altar.