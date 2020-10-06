It's Lay Day! EXO Member Zhang Yixing Trends Worldwide as Fans Celebrate His Birthday

The Chinese member of the K-pop boy band EXO is celebrating his B-day on 7 October. One of the biggest and most powerful fandoms, EXO-L, captured the top spots on Twitter's worldwide trends with the hashtags #1007LayDay, #2020LAYDAY, #Yixing and #LITKINGLAYDAY
— EXO On Billboard Charts (@exo9_billboard) October 6, 2020
Zhang Yixing, also known as Lay, debuted in EXO in 2012 and through the years has showed that he is truly hard working and multitalented. Despite all his achievements and fame that he has accomplished as an EXO member, he has also proved himself as a writer, a gifted dancer, a very strict and professional producer and mentor, as well as a good actor, challenging stereotypes.
— YIXING DAY 🍬 (@zyxmaid) October 6, 2020
— r i z | XINGDAY (@parkride61) October 6, 2020
Stans of Yixing, named Xingmi, support their favourite idol in every way possible and he truly loves them back. Even being a successful idol, he still accepts small gifts and letters from fans at airports.
— Happy Yixing Day 🐉 (@daebaekxiu) October 6, 2020
— Hugh (@Debby_Hugh) October 6, 2020
— Angel (@climaco_angelic) October 6, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)