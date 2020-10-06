Register
12:59 GMT06 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    'Is Sexual Abuse Now Entertaining?' Epstein Accuser Bashes Netflix Show Over Prince Andrew Part

    © Sputnik / Igor Samoilov
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/97/1078169709_0:27:2872:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_ae8e912d189c991d25b3320dcf1c9d2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202010061080682924-is-sexual-abuse-now-entertaining-epstein-accuser-bashes-netflix-show-over-prince-andrew-part/

    The fourth season of The Crown is entered around the Duke of York’s candid recount of his romance with former girlfriend, a US actress who once played an underage victim of much older men.

    Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent accuser in the Jeffrey Epstein case says Netflix's soon-to-come-out The Crown is "so not right" over an apparent reference to her allegations against Prince Andrew.

    "Is sexual abuse now entertaining?", Giuffre queried on Twitter tagging the new show due to be released next month.

    Its upcoming fourth season depicts the now embattled Duke of York opening up on his relationship with American actress Koo Stark, who he dated in 1981, according to The Times of London. The newspaper remarks that the episode at one point makes reference to one of the characters from Stark's acting biography who has to entertain several "old predators seducing the vulnerable, helpless young Emily". The reference is reportedly to the 1976 movie "The Awakening of Emily", depicted by The New Zealand Herald as a perfectly selling soft core porn film.

    The heroine is only 17, the same age as Giuffre at the time she says she was forced into having sex with Prince Andrew by the notorious Ghislaine Maxwell-Epstein couple, and is accosted by grown-up men.

    Although no direct reference is made to the late paedophile and the scene takes place decades before Giuffre's allegation, a number of lines from the episode were interpreted by The Times, which was given an ahead-of-release look at the new fourth season, as an obvious reference to the allegations Andrew would face years later.

    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
    © Photo : Florida Southern District Court
    Epstein's 'Sex Slave' Wishes 'Happy Birthday' to the Queen With Picture of Her Son Prince Andrew

    Amid the pressure unleashed by the Duke of York's bombshell interview with the BBC in late 2019, in which he notoriously failed to condemn Epstein and ties with the disgraced financier, the British Queen's second son had to step down from senior royal duties and quit public life. The controversy had another twist months earlier, as the Duke was embroiled in a legal debacle over his expected testimony to the US attorney general's office, with Andrew's lawyers complaining that the latter treated their client as a suspect, rather than a witness.

    Allegations against Prince Andrew, namely that he engaged in sex with a minor, which he has been denying, gained fresh momentum after the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking and abuse charges, almost a year after the death of her notorious pal Jeffrey Epstein in his Manhattan prison cell last August.

    Maxwell is currently awaiting trial, preliminarily slated for next summer, which may ultimately put her behind bars for up to 35 years, if she's proven guilty on all six of the federal charges brought against her. The indictment includes perjury in earlier proceedings, direct involvement in sexual abuse, and grooming of underage victims for Epstein.

    Related:

    Prince Andrew's 'Fascination' With Maxwell Drew Him Into Epstein's Empire of Abuse, Book Claims
    ‘Rocked My World in the Bedroom:’ Prince Andrew Depicted as ‘Sex Addict’, ‘Daring Lover’ in New Book
    Epstein's 'Sex Slave' Wishes 'Happy Birthday' to the Queen With Picture of Her Son Prince Andrew
    Tags:
    paedophilia, Sex Trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse