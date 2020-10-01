China's 1st Mars Rover Takes 'Selfies' in Space

According to the agency, the first selfies were made during the flight in deep space. The photos show the rover with the national flag of China on its outer hull.
Tianwen-1 was successfully launched from the Wenchang site on the southern island province of Hainan on 23 July. As of 1 October, the rover has travelled 1.88 million kilometres (1.2 million miles), and all systems are operating normally.
Here's an image of Tianwen-1 in deep space and on its way to Mars, released today [CLEP]. The spacecraft is currently 24.1 million km from the Earth with a total flight distance of 188 million km. Source: https://t.co/bs27vcPbCT pic.twitter.com/K65ZG8GrEn— Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) October 1, 2020
The Chinese released 2 photos of the Chinese Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter with @PRCMarsRover on board as it cruises mid-way towards Mars.— Cosmic Penguin (@Cosmic_Penguin) October 1, 2020
Mars orbit insertion is planned for February 2021 with the rover landing planned for May 2021. pic.twitter.com/FsH6yvdq2k
It will take an estimated seven months to reach the Mars surface. If the mission is successful, it will send the collected data to Earth in 2021.
All comments
Show new comments (0)