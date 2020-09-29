Register
23:46 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    sex

    Resuming Sex After Suffering Heart Attack Linked to Higher Survival Rates - Study

    Shutterfly
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080614954_0:74:1200:749_1200x675_80_0_0_5995c67aaa3dda8008a173ffddbb8f2e.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009291080615041-resuming-sex-after-suffering-heart-attack-linked-to-higher-survival-rates---study/

    Researchers in Israel have discovered that getting back into a regular sex routine after suffering a heart attack may actually be associated with greater survival rates among patients.

    Although most survivors of heart attacks tend to be wary about being sexually active afterward, so as to not over exert themselves, new research published this week by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), suggests that resuming sexual activity actually has more benefits than harms. 

    The Tel Aviv study “examined whether resumption of sexual activity shortly after hospitalization for a first heart attack was associated with survival over more than two decades,” according to a news release from the ESC. The researchers analyzed data from 500 sexually active people aged 65 and younger who were hospitalized for a heart attack in 1992 or 1993. 

    According to the news release, the examined patients had a median age of 53 and were about 90% male. About 43% of patients died in the next 22 years, but those who maintained or increased their levels of sexual activity in the first six months of recovery had a 35% lower risk of death than those who reduced their frequency of sex or avoided it entirely.

    The researchers noted that the association between sexual activity and improved survival was “mostly attributable to a reduction in non-cardiovascular mortality such as cancer.”

    “Sexuality and sexual activity are the markers of well-being,” Yariv Gerber, lead researcher and head of the School of Public Health at Tel Aviv University, said in the release.

    “Resumption of sexual activity soon after a heart attack may be a part of one’s self-perception as a healthy, functioning, young and energetic person. This may lead to a healthier lifestyle generally.”

    Gerber “noted that the low proportion of women and relatively young age of participants may limit the generalizability of the results to females and older individuals,” the release said. “He added that this was an observational study and causation cannot be assumed.” 

    “Numerous physical and psychosocial health parameters are required for maintaining regular sexual activity,” he said. “In light of this, the net benefit of sexual activity itself is still a matter of debate.”

    “These findings should serve to reduce patients’ concerns about returning to their usual level of sexual activity soon after a heart attack.”

    Related:

    Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    US Postal Service Policy Changes Blamed for Deaths of Thousands of Baby Chicks
    Proposed German Law Would Mandate Two Walks Each Day for Dogs
    ‘Not All of Them Make It’: Dozens of Drowned Squirrels Wash Up on Michigan Beach During Migration
    Kanye West Allegedly Asked 2020 Campaign Staff to Stop Having Sex Before Marriage
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse