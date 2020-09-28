Register
23:27 GMT28 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Mailbox

    US Woman Issues 'Urgent Plea' to Public After Mother's Cremated Remains Go Missing

    Unsplash/EthanHoover
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080603444_0:117:3066:1841_1200x675_80_0_0_219e6bb6e71176a4cce8fe0ab521ac4d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009281080603499-us-woman-issues-urgent-plea-to-public-after-mothers-cremated-remains-go-missing/

    A Kentucky woman has sent out an “urgent plea” after a box containing her mother’s cremated remains went missing after she mailed them to her sister in Florida.

    Earlier this month, on September 9, Amy Redford sent the package via the US Postal Service (USPS) to her sister’s address in Jacksonville, Florida. The box included a bright red label saying “cremated remains,” according to the Florida-Times Union. Although the box was delivered the next day to the right address, Redford didn’t realize that her sister had moved.

    Redford has collaborated with postal inspectors and the apartment manager to determine what has transpired since the box arrived at the location. According to Redford, the tenant at her sister’s old apartment took the box when the mail carrier knocked on the door but seemed to be in a hurry because she was in the middle of an online test. When the resident realized the box wasn’t for her, she placed it outside her apartment so that the mail carrier could retrieve it. 

    However, the box never wound up in the carrier’s care and the package has since been declared missing.

    Redford has reached out to news outlets in hopes that they can help spread her story to as many people as possible.

    “Getting the word out as much as possible is my best strategy, so that’s sort of what I’ve been hoping for. Somebody might see something, somebody might know something,” Redford explained.

    “At this point, my trail is starting to run cold. I’m getting really worried,” she added.

    Redford has also reached out to trash companies in Jacksonville, who have promised to remain on the lookout for the package. 

    She has also been in contact with USPS employees in Kentucky.

    “They have done an amazing job here, they literally have been in contact with me every single day. As a matter of fact, I now have the postmaster’s cellphone number,” she told the Associated Press (AP).

    Redford also told the Florida-Times Union that she has written to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the office of US Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

    In an emailed statement to AP, USPS spokesperson Carol Hunt said the agency is aware of the importance of locating this package and is doing everything it can to find it. 

    "The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to our customers," Hunt wrote in the statement.

    "In this instance, we first wish to offer our condolences to the family and a sincere apology for the unintended delay in delivering this important package. We are keenly aware of the sensitivity of this matter and are focused on ensuring the package is located as quickly as possible. The Postal Service is taking every possible step to resolve this issue. We have been in contact with the customer and will continue to reach out to them regularly to provide updates. We regret that the package has not yet been located, but we will continue our vigilance to resolve the matter,” Hunt added.

    Redford’s mother, Catherine Elizabeth Mays, died at age 77.

    “I just want to put her in peace,” Redford told AP. “I don’t want my mother to end up in some landfill somewhere.”

    Related:

    US Judge Temporarily Blocks USPS Policies Delaying Mail Ahead of 2020 Election
    ‘Stop Sabotaging’: Netizens Drag Trump Over ‘Save the Post Office’ Tweet Amid USPS Dispute
    USPS Crisis: RNC Chair Blasts Dems for Hypocrisy Over 'Disappearing Mailboxes' Claim
    USPS Funding Row: Dems 'Desperate to Do Anything They Can' to Make Trump Look Bad, Ex-Diplomat Says
    USPS Under Temporary Restraining Order Over Election ‘Misinformation’ - Griswold
    Tags:
    USPS, mailbox
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radioactive Excursion: Tourists Explore Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Radioactive Excursion: Tourists Explore Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse