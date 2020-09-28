The official title for Borat 2 has been revealed after reports that English comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen test-screened a sequel to the 2006 comedy hit “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan", the news outlet Collider reports.
The sequel is titled “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan”.
Even though the movie was allegedly submitted to the Writers Guild of America earlier this month, film-related details, including who directed the sequel and which studio was involved, are “still slim”, according to Collider.
The sequel comes after Baron Cohen told The Daily Beast in late May 2019 that Pamela Anderson’s cameo in his 2006 Borat movie prodded her and rapper Kid Rock to divorce just a few weeks after the film’s release.
The movie about a Kazakh journalist who travelled to the US turned into a comedy hit, generating a multitude of memes and angering Kazakhstan. The film culminated in Borat kidnapping Anderson in what certainly delighted fans, but evidently turned out to be fatal for the Baywatch bombshell’s relationship with the US country-rap star.
All comments
Show new comments (0)