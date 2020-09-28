Register
20:11 GMT28 September 2020
    British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen poses in front of the Eiffel tower, 09 October 2006 in Paris

    What Do Porn and US VP Pence Have in Common? Recently-Announced Title of Borat Sequel to Reveal

    © AFP 2020 / Bertrand Guay
    Society
    Last year, English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen revealed that Pamela Anderson’s cameo in his 2006 movie about a Kazakh journalist travelling to the US resulted in the Baywatch bombshell’s marriage with American rap star Kid Rock falling apart shortly after the film’s release.

    The official title for Borat 2 has been revealed after reports that English comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen test-screened a sequel to the 2006 comedy hit “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan", the news outlet Collider reports.  

    The sequel is titled “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan”.

    Even though the movie was allegedly submitted to the Writers Guild of America earlier this month, film-related details, including who directed the sequel and which studio was involved, are “still slim”, according to Collider.

    Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, May 23, 2016, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    'Who is America?' Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's New Controversial Show Splits Internet
    The website Film Stage, in turn, earlier reported that the movie, among other things, dwells on the COVID-19 pandemic and US President Donald Trump’s alleged relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019.

    The sequel comes after Baron Cohen told The Daily Beast in late May 2019 that Pamela Anderson’s cameo in his 2006 Borat movie prodded her and rapper Kid Rock to divorce just a few weeks after the film’s release.

    The movie about a Kazakh journalist who travelled to the US turned into a comedy hit, generating a multitude of memes and angering Kazakhstan. The film culminated in Borat kidnapping Anderson in what certainly delighted fans, but evidently turned out to be fatal for the Baywatch bombshell’s relationship with the US country-rap star.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
