Hollywood Star Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Au Naturel to Celebrate Her 48th Birthday

Oscar laureate Gwyneth Paltrow decided to celebrate her 48th birthday by posting a nude photo of herself on Instagram. The mother of two thanked her fans and friends for their birthday wishes and took the opportunity to advertise beauty products from her company, which the actress claims helps her to stay young.
Paltrow’s views about her company’s products has been rejected by numerous critics, among them Britain's National Health Service and consumer advocacy groups. Paltrow and her wellness brand Goop have long been criticised for selling products with questionable medicinal value and ordinary products for unreasonable prices. For example, Goop offers a water bottle with inserted crystal, which the company claims might "ward off negative energies". It also "anchors the root chakra" and amplifies "good intentions". This wonder will cost you $80.
Following a complaint about Goop's vaginal "Jade Egg", which the company claimed could balance hormone levels and make menstrual cycles more regular, Paltrow had to pay $145,000 in civil penalties for false advertisement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)