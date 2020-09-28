Harry, Meghan Reportedly Sign Up For 'Tasteful' Netflix Show

Earlier in the year, the royal couple founded a production company and signed a multiyear deal with the Netflix streaming service, pledging to create content that "informs but also gives hope".

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are reportedly to take part in a Netflix reality show, in which Meghan, in particular, will be revealing the "real her", The Sun reported.

“They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh", The Sun quoted an unnamed source as saying. "It will all be very tasteful, and not Katie Price and Peter Andre-style reality TV, but they want to give people a glimpse into their lives and see all the charity work they do".

According to the report, the couple will be followed for three months in what is described as a "docuseries", though it is not clear if cameras will be allowed into their Montecito, California, home.

"Much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors", The Sun's source said. "But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her".

Earlier, the couple unveiled their new careers after they separated themselves from the daily duties of the British royal family, announcing that they had launched a production company and sealed a multiyear deal with Netflix.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive, said that Netflix is proud to be chosen by Harry and Meghan as their "creative home" and said the company is "excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere".

The couple stepped down from the public duties of the British royal family in January, announcing they would split their time between the UK and North America. Queen Elizabeth II agreed to free them from their royal responsibilities, on the condition that they no longer use their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.