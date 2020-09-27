'Ultimate Gift for a Dentist': Michael Jackson's Father's Dentures Sold at Auction, Media Says

The dental prosthesis that previously belonged to Joe Jackson, the late father of the legendary American singer Michael Jackson, was auctioned this week through Memorabilia Experts, according to the Daily Star.
The dentures were reportedly provided by Marsha Stewart, Joe's niece and Michael's cousin, with other items for sale from Joe's collection including "slippers, a silver Zac Posen jacket and signed photos".
"I am not sure anyone is going to use them, but this item is a rare part of music history just like Joe’s smile”, said Memorabilia Experts boss Kieta. "We knew that famous smile. It’s actually the most personal item you can get. It is something for someone that thought they had just about everything in their collection. Or... the ultimate gift for the dentist in your family."
One other "unusual" item related to Michael Jackson that was put on sale, the newspaper adds, turned out to be a "blood stained IV drip" used to "administer drugs from Jackson's bedroom during his final days alive".
The auction house reportedly seeks to earn at least $2,500 for the item that "was used by Jackson and administered by Doctor Conrad Murray in June 2009 during his daily drug intakes of Propofol".
All comments
Show new comments (0)