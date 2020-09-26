Who Will Be 'Karens' of the Future? Graphs Show Possible Meme Names For Different Decades

The catch phrase: "I want to speak to the manager!", alongside "white privilege" and constantly complaining - this is what the name "Karen" has absorbed in recent years, becoming a byword for online mockery of entitled and annoying white women.

Reddit user T1m_Burr analyzed data from the US Social Security Administration to try to determine what names will replace "Karen" as a pejorative for a privileged white woman who is constantly annoyed and demands to speak to the manager.

In different decades, his graphs show, various names could potentially supplant Karen on the entitlement meme pedestal. The names Lisa, Jennifer, and Jessica are considered frontrunners, as Lisa, particularly, was the number one name for females from 1962 to 1969, so she might become a "Karen" of 2020s.

In his data research, the user relied on popular names, only taking those that at least 50,000 people have. The name also had to be "only heavily used for a short while (max standard deviation of 12 years)".

Lisa is followed by Jennifer - a name most popular from 1970 to 1984 - to overtake the "Karen" throne in the 2030s. Jessica, a top name of the 80s and 90s, would be her successor in 2040s.

Now that Karen is not often associated with someone pleasant, it is becoming less likely that children will receive this name in the future. Netizens have only recently started to use this name as an insult, and the trend has quickly spread, casting a shadow over the name "Karen".

Users even created a compilation of "best Karens" based on viral videos of women who "demand to speak to the manager", regardless of how groundless their complaints can be.

​"Karens" can often be spotted at restaurants, annoyed by order inaccuracies.

​It seems that pretty much anyone or anything can be a "Karen" in 2020.