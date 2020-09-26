Register
04:27 GMT26 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman laying on white bed linen

    Who Will Be 'Karens' of the Future? Graphs Show Possible Meme Names For Different Decades

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080122018_0:213:2048:1365_1200x675_80_0_0_4177b6588f22ef49e7a30526312b45be.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009261080576896-who-will-be-karens-of-the-future-graphs-show-possible-meme-names-for-different-decades/

    The catch phrase: "I want to speak to the manager!", alongside "white privilege" and constantly complaining - this is what the name "Karen" has absorbed in recent years, becoming a byword for online mockery of entitled and annoying white women.

    Reddit user T1m_Burr analyzed data from the US Social Security Administration to try to determine what names will replace "Karen" as a pejorative for a privileged white woman who is constantly annoyed and demands to speak to the manager.

    In different decades, his graphs show, various names could potentially supplant Karen on the entitlement meme pedestal. The names Lisa, Jennifer, and Jessica are considered frontrunners, as Lisa, particularly, was the number one name for females from 1962 to 1969, so she might become a "Karen" of 2020s.

    In his data research, the user relied on popular names, only taking those that at least 50,000 people have. The name also had to be "only heavily used for a short while (max standard deviation of 12 years)".

    Lisa is followed by Jennifer - a name most popular from 1970 to 1984 - to overtake the "Karen" throne in the 2030s. Jessica, a top name of the 80s and 90s, would be her successor in 2040s.

    Now that Karen is not often associated with someone pleasant, it is becoming less likely that children will receive this name in the future. Netizens have only recently started to use this name as an insult, and the trend has quickly spread, casting a shadow over the name "Karen".

    Users even created a compilation of "best Karens" based on viral videos of women who "demand to speak to the manager", regardless of how groundless their complaints can be.

    ​"Karens" can often be spotted at restaurants, annoyed by order inaccuracies.

    ​It seems that pretty much anyone or anything can be a "Karen" in 2020.

    Related:

    'Karen Memes' Are Cyber Bullying and It Needs to Stop, Insulted Social Media Users Claim
    'Ken and Karen': St. Louis Couple Brandishes Weapons at BLM Protesters, Steals the Spotlight Online
    Tags:
    white privilege, white, nicknames, names, Social Media, memes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 September
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse