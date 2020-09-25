Daniel Radcliffe Reportedly Agrees to Play Harry Potter Again, Given Rowling Not Involved

J.K.Rowling has become a target for public condemnation after her remarks about "people who menstruate", when she suggested calling them women. Many people denounced her for being "transphobic", including stars of the Potter saga Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Daniel Radcliffe said it would be possible for him to return to the character of Harry Potter in a cameo or in a proper role on one condition - if J.K.Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter world, is not involved in the project, We Got This Covered reported, citing sources.

Radcliffe's reported decision is connected to Rowling's recent remarks about "people who menstruate" that were seen by many, including him, as "transphobic", since the author suggested calling these people women.

The remarks immediately received backlash, as many people tried to "cancel" Rowling following a recent trend to castigate media figures for expressing opinions that some see as controversial.

Amid her "cancellation", Rowling was boycotted by Harry Potter fan websites, with some bookshops around the world refusing to sell her books. Particularly, she has been additionally criticised for making one of her book villains a serial killer who dresses in women's clothes.

Radcliffe was among those who stood with the critics of Rowling's remarks.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I", he responded to her comments, expressing hope that Harry Potter series fans "do not entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you".

Harry Potter is an iconic book and movie saga loved by millions around the world. Daniel Radcliffe played the part of the wizard boy in the eight movies, and has expanded his career after the end of the series, participating in films like "Guns Akimbo", "Swiss Army Man" and "Kill Your Darlings".