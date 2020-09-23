Register
20:14 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A scientist dilutes samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11, 2020

    US Drugmaker Launches Final COVID-19 Vaccine Trial With 60,000 People

    © REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080366270_0:98:3073:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_203b2d51087f19d2ff14a1dd049f9837.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009231080553028-us-drug-maker-launches-final-covid-19-vaccine-trial-with-60000-people/

    US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson launched the final stage of clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine this week.

    In a Wednesday news release, the company confirmed its launch of the Phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine, known as JNJ-78436735, which is being developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The final trial comes after the company’s Phase 1/2a clinical trial indicated the vaccine was safe and effective enough to warrant further development. This final trial will involve 60,000 volunteers across three continents and will test a single vaccine dose versus a placebo in preventing COVID-19.

    According to its news release, the company is also scaling up its manufacturing capacity, hoping to be able to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine annually. The release also notes that the company is committed to providing an affordable vaccine to the public on a not-for-profit basis and hopes that the first batches of the drug will be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021, if the Phase 3 clinical trial shows it to be safe and effective.

    “As COVID-19 continues to impact the daily lives of people around the world, our goal remains the same – leveraging the global reach and scientific innovation of our company to help bring an end to this pandemic,” said Johnson & Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky.

    “As the world’s largest healthcare company, we are bringing to bear our best scientific minds, and rigorous standards of safety, in collaboration with regulators, to accelerate the fight against this pandemic. This pivotal milestone demonstrates our focused efforts toward a COVID-19 vaccine that are built on collaboration and deep commitment to a robust scientific process. We are committed to clinical trial transparency and to sharing information related to our study, including details of our study protocol,” Gorsky added.

    In a statement this week, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed that there are currently four COVID-19 vaccine candidates undergoing Phase 3 clinical testing in the US, which are being developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

    “It is likely that multiple COVID-19 vaccine regimens will be required to meet the global need. The Janssen candidate has showed promise in early-stage testing and may be especially useful in controlling the pandemic if shown to be protective after a single dose,” Fauci said.

    This latest development comes after US President Donald Trump said last week that the US could have a safe and effective vaccine as soon as October and enough doses to vaccinate every American by April.

    Related:

    Russia to Complete Registration of Second COVID-19 Vaccine by 15 October
    Trump Claims Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available to 'Every American' by April 2021
    Millions of US Citizens May Have to Pay for COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Gov't Plans, Reports Say
    African Countries Hoping to Receive Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19, IGAD Says
    Russia Expects to Reach COVID-19 Vaccine Maximum Production Level in 2021, Trade Minister Says
    Tags:
    vaccine, COVID-19, Johnson&Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse