‘Rocked My World in the Bedroom:’ Prince Andrew Depicted as ‘Sex Addict’, ‘Daring Lover’ in New Book

The Duke of York, one of the high-profile personas implicated in the notorious Jeffrey Epstein case, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying his ties to the late convicted paedophile was all about business and he was completely in the dark about Epstein’s criminal dealings.

In a soon-to-be-released bombshell book by Author Ian Halperin, Prince Andrew is portrayed as a “sex addict” and “a daring lover,” based on the accounts of women who claim they were intimate with the now-embattled senior royal, after allegedly being introduced to him by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Halperin, whose “Sex, Lies and Dirty Money by the World’s Powerful Elite” is set to be released on Thursday, says he spoke to at least a dozen of Andrew’s alleged one-time passions.

“Most women painted Andrew as a perfect gent and said it was consensual,” he claimed, citing one of the women, who explained why she deemed Andrew a “a daring lover”: as she reportedly put it, “there were no limits to where he would go in bed. She told Halperin "Andrew rocked my world in the bedroom," but the author added "she felt disappointed because after that … she didn’t hear from him again.”

Halperin went on recount how one of the flames explained Andrew’s weak spots with some particular inter-family ties:

“One of Andrew’s ex-lovers said he had a sex addiction because he was always second to Prince Charles … He compared his relationship with his brother … to William and Harry. William is looked at as royal material, just like Charles, whereas he and Harry were the bad boys … This led to his playboy lifestyle. He wasn’t getting attention; it made him feel special to get these beautiful women in his bed,” the author of the upcoming tell-all claimed.

Addressing Andrew’s much rumoured but unconfirmed intimate relationship with underage girls, Halperin said he found no evidence of that, saying though that “there is no doubt that Epstein provided girls to Andrew, and that was the reason they were friends”.

Halperin claimed Andrew had an obsession with red-haired women, and Epstein, who would reportedly go to great lengths in a bid to pamper his high-profile pal, “would have his scouts combing the streets for the most beautiful redheads before they met.”

Halperin alleges that at some point, Andrew began to fear Epstein, who was found dead in his New York prison cell last year, soon after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

“Epstein got information on people and he’d use it against them … [When he and Andrew last] met in 2011, Andrew was on his hands and knees begging Epstein never to reveal anything about him. If Epstein had a prince on his knees, imagine the power he had over others,” Halperin claimed.

Andrew’s representatives haven’t yet commented on the allegations.

Prince Andrew's Woes

The Duke of York, who has been deeply implicated in the Epstein case, has in his turn denied the much-publicised allegations that he slept with one of Epstein’s accusers, the billionaire’s purported sex slave Victoria Giuffre, insisting that his friendship with Epstein was purely about business.

© Photo : Florida Southern District Court Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

The rumours about Andrew’s alleged involvement in Epstein’s notorious criminal activity gained momentum after a picture of the prince with his arm around young Giuffre’s waist emerged online. It was reportedly taken at the London townhouse of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew's longstanding friend and former partner, who was jailed on six federal charges including those of direct sexual abuse and perjury, in early July and is now awaiting trial in a Brooklyn prison.

FBI Debacle

Despite Andrew’s denial of any wrongdoing, his lawyers insist the FBI is treating their royal client as a witness rather than a suspect. Over the summer, his legal team was locked in a row with former US attorney for the southern district of New York Geoffrey Berman, who urged the prince to testify. His successor, Audrey Strauss, also stresses she wants the prince's testimony, although the Duke insists that nobody had reached out to him.

The embattled Duke has recently had to quit public life after the scandal ensued following his disastrous BBC interview in late 2019, in which he failed to state he regretted his friendship with Epstein, claiming he was unaware of the convicted paedophile’s criminal activities.