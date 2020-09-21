Register
21:00 GMT21 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    CDC Removes Revised Guidance on Airborne COVID-19 Transmission in Yet Another Edit

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107906/10/1079061089_0:0:1366:768_1200x675_80_0_0_971bd4fbc508b591b17139387f710532.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009211080530143-cdc-removes-revised-guidance-on-airborne-covid-19-transmission-in-yet-another-edit/

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday deleted guidance it posted on its website Friday stating that COVID-19 airborne transmissions are “thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

    On Friday, the CDC posted a guideline stating that COVID-19 can transmit over a distance greater than 6 feet via airborne transmission. In previous guidance, the CDC has stated that the virus mostly spreads through large droplets at a close range.

    "There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes). In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk,” the agency said in guidance transcribed by CNN on Sunday, which has since been removed from the CDC’s website. The deleted guidance also stated that people should “use air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces.”

    The CDC on Monday deleted language from its website which stated it is “possible” for the virus to spread via airborne transmission, despite the fact that many health experts have stated that the virus can be spread in that manner.

    “A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted,” the CDC wrote on its web page.

    Jay Butler, the CDC’s deputy director for infectious disease, said the Friday update was posted erroneously.

    “Unfortunately an early draft of a revision went up without any technical review,” he said, the Washington Post reported.

    Currently, the CDC guidance states that the virus is thought to spread “between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)” and “through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.” 

    For months, however, public health experts have repeatedly stated that the novel coronavirus can also be transmitted through tiny droplets known as aerosols and have urged health agencies to acknowledge this mode of transmission.

    In July, 239 scientists wrote a letter urging the World Health Organization and other public health bodies to be more transparent about the possibility that people can catch the virus from droplets floating in the air. 

    "The current guidance from numerous international and national bodies focuses on hand washing, maintaining social distancing, and droplet precautions," the scientists wrote in the letter, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

    The latest news comes after the CDC on August 24 published guidance stating that it wasn’t necessary to test people without COVID-19 symptoms for the disease, even if they had been exposed to the virus. However, it appears as though the CDC had also reversed this guideline by September 18. 

    The updated guidance reads: “Due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, this guidance further reinforces the need to test asymptomatic persons, including close contacts of a person with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

    Last week, the New York Times published a blockbuster article after speaking with unnamed Trump administration officials who claimed that the CDC had written the guidance about not testing asymptomatic people without input from the agency’s director, Robert Redfield.

    In an interview last Thursday with the Times, Adm. Brett Giroir, the administration’s testing coordinator and an assistant secretary at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said that the CDC wrote the original testing guidance referenced above, but that he “coordinated editing and input from the scientific and medical members” of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

    Giroir also said that the draft of the guidance was revised around 20 times over the course of a month, with comments from Redfield and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, among other health officials.

    Current and former senior health officials also told the Times that political appointees at the HHS have asked the CDC to revise and delay weekly COVID-19 reports that do not reflect positively on the Trump administration.

    Related:

    Controversial COVID-19 Testing Advice Posted on US CDC Website Revealed as Not Written by Agency
    CDC: 94% of US COVID-19 Deaths Involved Underlying Medical Conditions
    US COVID-19 Deaths Top 170,000 as CDC Predicts Over 200,000 Fatalities by September
    CDC Tells US Governors to Prepare For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November
    Trump Administration Officials Meddled With CDC COVID Docs, Report Claims
    Tags:
    COVID-19, CDC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse