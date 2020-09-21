'Still on Cloud Nine': Zendaya Becomes Youngest to Win Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Zendaya has become the youngest woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making history at the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards.
The Euphoria star has shared a series of posts on Instagram to celebrate her win, saying she is "on cloud nine".
— euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) September 21, 2020
"Still on cloud nine... so grateful, still speechless, to all my friends and family who have tested/tweeted/called etc. I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I've wrapped my head around this amazing night, until then... gonna go to sleep and make sure this isn't a dream", she wrote.
when i tell y’all im so happy zendaya won that Emmy 😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/uhv5XGwezT— court🌛 (@lukeskywhoreker) September 21, 2020
The actress also took to Twitter to express her emotions over the victory of the Euphoria makeup artists winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup.
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 20, 2020
Twitter users have praised the actress, posting numerous photos and videos online.
— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) September 21, 2020
— romi (@tchalafilms) September 21, 2020
when zendaya made history pic.twitter.com/kBU7CorvzP— al (@wafflesmalik) September 21, 2020
The American teen drama television series Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, is a story about a group of high school students and their experiences with sex, drugs, friendship, love, identity, and trauma. The series premiered on HBO on 16 June 2019 and has been a great hit.
All comments
Show new comments (0)