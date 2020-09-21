Going Down in Flames: Watch Jennifer Aniston Stop Fire Set by Jimmy Kimmel During 2020 Emmys

Jennifer Aniston had to use a fire extinguisher during this year’s Emmy Awards: the fire happened when the actress came to the stage in-person to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Before the winner was announced, ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel set the winner's envelope on fire, saying it will burn off all the "bacteria", thus prompting Aniston to put out the flames before the stunt could go wrong and cause real danger.
2020 be like... #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ng9opa7yCi— Nerdist (@nerdist) September 21, 2020
But it was not enough, as the paper was still burning. Only after someone cried "Put it out!" did the hosts notice the fire was still there, so Aniston used her firefighting skills one more time.
