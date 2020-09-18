Register
22:58 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tesla Model S

    Canadian Man Charged for Sleeping in Speeding, Self-Driving Tesla

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Joseph Thornton / Tesla Model S Fog Lights
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105945/20/1059452028_0:107:2048:1259_1200x675_80_0_0_5c7fb3ca832579857d75536ef96fa6ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009181080508718-canadian-man-charged-for-sleeping-in-speeding-self-driving-tesla/

    A Tesla owner in Canada’s Alberta province has been charged with speeding and dangerous driving after he set his car to Autopilot and took a nap while traveling at speeds of 93 mph, authorities said.

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) released a statement saying that on July 9, it received a complaint of a 2019 Tesla Model S speeding near the town of Ponoka in Alberta. 

    After the vehicle was located, officers noted that the vehicle “automatically” accelerated once the patrol car’s emergency lights were activated and that at that moment a police radar detected the Tesla reached the speed of 93 mph.

    After managing to successfully pull the vehicle over, a member of Alberta’s RCMP Traffic Services identified the driver as a 20-year-old man from British Columbia. The individual was subsequently charged with speeding and a given 24-hour license suspension. Upon further investigation, the driver was also charged with dangerous driving and was handed a December court date.

    According to the RCMP release, officers found that both of the car’s front seats were “completely reclined,” and both occupants appeared to be fully asleep.

    "Although manufacturers of new vehicles have built in safeguards to prevent drivers from taking advantage of the new safety systems in vehicles, those systems are just that - supplemental safety systems," Superintendent Gary Graham of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services said in the release. "They are not self-driving systems, they still come with the responsibility of driving."

    Tesla’s Autopilot system has been reported as contributing to several crashes. In August, a Tesla driver in North Carolina was watching a movie and using the car’s Autopilot feature when the car slammed into a Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle in Nash County.

    Some people have even lost their lives while using the Autopilot feature. Joshua Brown was killed in Florida in 2016 when his car hit a tractor-trailer while in Autopilot mode, according to the Sacramento Bee. During that same year, Albert Scaglione and his son-in-law, Tim Yanke, both survived after their Tesla crashed while it was operating in Autopilot mode, according to the Detroit Free Press.

    Tesla has repeatedly stated that its Autopilot system is not meant to replace drivers. 

    “When there is a serious accident it is almost always, in fact maybe always, the case that it is an experienced user, and the issue is more one of complacency,” company founder Elon Musk said in 2018.

    On its website, the company states that the Autopilot feature still necessitates driver supervision.“Autopilot enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane.

    Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous,” the company notes..

    Related:

    'Better to be Electrifying Than a Fossil’: Users Help Monica Lewinsky Choose Between Tesla & Subaru
    Bill Gates Suggests Tesla's Electric Semi Trucks Not a ‘Practical Solution’ for Long Haul Vehicles
    Tesla Says Will Sell up to $5 Bln in New Shares Following Stock Rallies
    Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Nevada Facility Was Targeted by Cyberattack
    Investment Researchers Label Tesla 'Most Dangerous' Stock on Wall Street
    Tags:
    Tesla, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse