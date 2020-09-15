Register
12:48 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden is seen in Afghanistan. (File)

    Most Wanted Terrorist Osama bin Laden Was Reportedly Into Porn, Memes, and Cartoons, New Docu Says

    © AP Photo /
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009151080463472-most-wanted-terrorist-osama-bin-laden-was-reportedly-into-porn-memes-and-cartoons-new-docu-says/

    When US Navy SEALs conducted their operation to kill the co-founder of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group in Pakistan in 2011, they discovered enormous amounts of data stored on CDs, DVDs, and flash drives in his compound.

    Osama bin Laden, the man who masterminded the 9/11 attacks on the United States that killed 2,977 people, kept porn videos, animated movies, and memes on his hard drives, the new documentary "Bin Laden’s Hard Drive" revealed. The first episode of the film, made by the National Geographic, was aired on 13 September.

    According to the documentary, the pornography recovered from bin Laden’s drive is fairly extensive and consists of modern electronically recorded videos. Does this mean that the co-founder of Al-Qaeda was into raunchy videos? Peter Bergen, a national security analyst and the first Western journalist to interview bin Laden on TV, doubts it. Speaking in the documentary Bergen claims that the Saudi-born terrorist likely used the videos to encrypt messages in their data because he feared that his location would be discovered if he used email.

    However, Reid Meloy, a forensic psychologist and CIA consultant who also appeared in the documentary, did not rule out that bin Laden could have watched the saucy videos.

    Other information uncovered from the terrorist's hard drive includes:

    • an alleged Al-Qaeda recruitment form with questions such as "do you have hobbies" and "do you want to be a suicide bomber?"
    • animated movies such as Ice Age, Antz, Cars, Chicken Little, The Three Musketeers, and Batman: Gotham Knight.
    • documents revealing that the former number one terrorist was concerned that one of his four wives had a tracking device implanted into her tooth when she went to the dentist.
    • a book titled "Biography: Osama bin Laden" was found on his computer, indicating that the Al-Qaeda co-founder apparently liked to read about himself. In 2011, a video released by the Barack Obama administration showed the terrorist watching pictures of himself on a TV screen.
    • memes of the popular YouTube video "Charlie Bit My Finger" were found on bin Laden’s computer as well as cat videos, a video for practicing to count, and crochet tutorials.

    In all, the Navy SEALs found 250 gigabytes of data, nearly 47,000 digitals files, more than 100 flash drives, as well as five computers and multiple cell phones. Peter Bergen said the information discovered in bin Laden’s compound paints a picture of a complex man.

    "History will remember him for that but, in order to cut through the perception of this ascetic in a cave on a holy crusade, it’s important for us to see how he crafted the videos that went out to his followers. Osama bin Laden’s files left behind an imprint of a complex man, responsible for the murder of thousands of people", Bergen said.

    Osama bin Laden is most known for his role in masterminding the 9/11 attacks on the United States, which left 2,977 people dead and more than 6,000 injured. The attack also prompted the United States to launch its global campaign against terrorism. Following 9/11, the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and toppled the Taliban, which ruled the country back then. The war in Afghanistan has since become the longest conflict in US history, costing the country $975 billion and claiming the lives of 2,441 US soldiers. It has also claimed the lives of more than 100,000 lives of Afghan civilians and security forces.

    For years, the US tried to capture Osama bin Laden, with the FBI offering a $25 million bounty for information on his whereabouts. In 2011, US Navy SEALs shot and killed him during a raid on his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The soldiers then took his body to Afghanistan for identification and later buried it at sea.

    Tags:
    terrorism, 9/11 attacks, al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse