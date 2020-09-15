'Now That I Have Your Attention': Chris Evans Handles Nude Pic Leak Like a Pro

Chris Evans has spoken out about his social media faux pas - and he handled the recent nude pic leak situation exceptionally well, showing a great sense of humour.
"Now, that I have your attention... Vote Nov 3rd!!!" he wrote on Twitter.
The 39-year-old actor has become one of the top trending topics on Twitter after he forgot to edit the final bit of a "hands up" video that exposed a gallery of videos and photos on his phone, including one featuring a penis.
Co-actor and Marvel's Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, has supported Evans, saying that while Trump is in the office, the actor can't possibly embarrass himself.
Fans have shared multiple photos of Captain America, encouraging netizens not to re-share or post the nude pic online.
