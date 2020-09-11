Register
23:06 GMT11 September 2020
    A United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., August 17, 2020

    ‘A Little Too Slow’: 1920-Stamped US Postcard Arrives at Address Nearly 100 Years Later - Photo

    © REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
    Society
    0 40
    A US woman mysteriously received a postcard this week that was postmarked in 1920.

    Brittany Keech, who lives in Belding, Michigan, found the old, Halloween-themed postcard in her mail on Tuesday.

    “It was sitting right on top of the mail,” she told local outlet WXMI, adding that it featured a George Washington one-cent stamp in the corner and a postmark of October 29, 1920.

    “I start looking at it and I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s been through some wear and tear,'" she added.

    Courtesy of Brittany Keech
    A photo by Brittany Keech of a US postcard she found in her mailbox postmarked in 1920.

    “It shows a witch with a cat and and a goose and an owl and says, ‘Halloween greetings. Which would you rather be? A goose or a pumpkin head?’" Keech told the outlet.

    The postcard is addressed to “Dear Cousins” and signed by an individual named Flossie Burgess.

    “Dear Cousins, Hope this will find you all well. We are quite well but mother has awful lame knees. It is awful cold here. I just finished my history lesson and am going to bed pretty soon. My father is shaving and my mother is telling me your address. I will have to close for a night. Hope grandma and grandpa are well. Don’t forget to write us - Roy get his pants fixed yet,” the note reads.

    Keech has posted information about the letter to the “Positively Belding” Facebook page to help her locate the family the note was addressed to. 

    “This might be something that their parents can say, ‘Yeah, I remember when your great-great grandma would tell me stories,’” Keech explained, adding that if she can’t locate the family, she’s going to hand over the letter to a museum in Belding.

    “Yea, that’s a little too slow,” Keech said of the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) delivery of the note.

    In a statement to WXMI, a USPS spokesperson said: “In most cases these incidents do not involve mail that had been lost in our network and later found. What we typically find is that old letters and postcards – sometimes purchased at flea markets, antique shops and even online – are re-entered into our system. The end result is what we do best – as long as there is a deliverable address and postage, the card or letter gets delivered.”

    Votre message a été envoyé!
