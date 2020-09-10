Register
22:34 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brain waves

    ‘Lethal Consequence’: COVID-19 Hijacks Brain Cells, Starves Them of Oxygen - Study

    © Photo : Pixabay//Gerd Altmann : Particles Head Brain
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107339/36/1073393637_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_138f5a22641528b5bff662bb71172cb2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009101080423850-lethal-consequence-covid-19-hijacks-brain-cells-starves-them-of-oxygen---study/

    A new study, published by researchers at Yale University on preprint website bioRxiv and which has yet to be peer-reviewed, says that the COVID-19 coronavirus can also invade brain cells and cause neurological symptoms like headaches, confusion and delirium.

    The researchers found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, uses brain cells to make copies of itself. It also uses nearby oxygen in the brain in the process, which causes neighboring cells to die.

    However, researchers are still unclear on how the virus makes it to the brain and how often it does so.

    “If the brain does become infected, it could have a lethal consequence,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University who led the research, told the New York Times.

    Scientists have found that the virus infects human cells through a protein found on their surface known as ACE2. The ACE2 protein is found in large amounts in the cells of the lungs, which explains why COVID-19 typically attacks the respiratory system. 

    Previous studies have stated that the brain has very little ACE2 and is thus unlikely to be a favored target of SARS-CoV-2. However, the most recent study shows that the virus can hijack brain cells through the ACE2 protein.

    “It’s pretty clear that it is expressed in the neurons and it’s required for entry,” Iwasaki explained.

    The researchers also looked at two sets of mice. One of the mice had the ACE2 receptor expressed exclusively in the brain cells, while the other only had the receptor expressed in the lung cells. The researchers introduced the COVID-19 virus into the mice and noted that the mice with the ACE2 receptor expressed only in their brains lost weight and died within six days. The mice with the ACE2 receptor in their lungs neither lost weight nor died.

    According to Robert Stevens, a neurologist at Johns Hopkins University not involved in the study, between 40% and 60% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients exhibit neurological and psychiatric symptoms. However, such symptoms may be unrelated to the virus’s hijacking of brain cells and may instead be due to inflammation throughout the body.

    “There’s no need for the brain cells themselves to be infected for [some brain-related symptoms] to occur,” Michael Zandi, consultant neurologist at University College London’s National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, told the Times.

    “Different groups of patients may be affected in different ways. It’s quite possible that you’ll see a combination of both,” he added.

    Related:

    China Confirms Russian Medicine Effective As COVID-19 Treatment
    Russia Wants to Make Its Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available in Every Country, RDIF CEO Says
    Serum Institute of India Halts Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
    US Senate Rejects $500 Billion Republican COVID-19 Aid Bill
    AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteer Reportedly Felt Unwell 14 Hours After Shot
    Tags:
    COVID-19, brain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse