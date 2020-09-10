Register
02:31 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man looks at a mural depicting Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, in Dallas, Friday, April 10, 2020. The Netflix series Tiger King, has become popular watching during the COVID-19 outbreak. Maldonado-Passage was convicted in an unsuccessful murder-for-hire plot.

    Imprisoned ‘Tiger King’ Reportedly Sends Handwritten Letter to ‘His Hero’ Trump Asking for Pardon

    © AP Photo / LM Otero
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080415157_0:0:3266:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_670e89cc28b9b605dd195c6dcac0ce3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009101080415050-imprisoned-tiger-king-reportedly-sends-handwritten-letter-to-his-hero-trump-asking-for-pardon/

    In April, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he would consider pardoning the Oklahoma celebrity exotic animal park owner, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, best known as Joe Exotic or the 'Tiger King', who was sentenced in January to 22 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot and for violations of wildlife laws.

    The convicted private zoo owner at the centre of Netflix’s breakout series ‘Tiger King’, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known by stage name Joe Exotic, sent a handwritten pardon-request letter to US President Donald Trump, to be delivered to the White House on Thursday, CBS News reported.

    In the letter, Maldonado-Passage, who has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, reportedly praised Trump as “his hero”, and asked to be pardoned for his crimes. The convicted felon also asserted that he had voted for Trump in the 2016 election, following his own unsuccessful presidential bid in the same race.

    Maldonado-Passage referred to the president’s criticism of federal investigators, saying, “I have seen what they do to you”. The 57-year-old former tiger breeder wrote to Trump claiming that he did not get a fair trial, declaring that he was “just some gay, gun-toting redneck in Oklahoma” before he became famous following the release of the true crime documentary ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’, which attracted over 34 million visitors in the first ten days after its release on Netflix.

    “My parents and my life and everything we ever worked for was stolen by criminals who got everything,” Maldonado-Passage said in his letter to Trump, cited by CBS. “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please”.

    Maldonado-Passage asked Trump to waive the typical five-year wait for a presidential pardon as well, asking the president to “listen to the millions who see the truth”, including the latter's son, Donald Trump Jr., who remarked that the sentence appeared to him to be “sort of aggressive” and joked that the disgraced media celebrity be pardoned “just for the meme.”

    “Now, I don’t even know exactly what he was charged with,” the president’s elder son is quoted as saying. “I watched the show, but it’s like, I don’t know exactly what he was guilty of or wasn’t. It doesn’t seem like he was totally innocent of anything, but when they’re saying, ‘We’re putting this guy away for 30 years,’ I’m saying that seems sort of aggressive”.

    In April, in response to a reporter's question about the possibility of issuing a pardon to Maldonado-Passage after the president's son appeared to support the idea, Trump said that he “will take a look” into a request for pardon.

    Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison, 18 for orchestrating a plot to have an animal rights activist killed who had threatened to have his zoo shut down, and another four years for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs on the black market and falsifying wildlife records.

    Related:

    What Sex Advice Did Tiger Woods Receive From Michael Jordan Before His Cheating Scandal?
    Spanish Costa Del Sol Expects Tiger Mosquito Invasion Amid Lockdown, Rainfall Aftermath - Report
    UK Refuses Indian Extradition Request for Alleged Dawood Aide Tiger Hanif
    Video: Golden Tiger, Elephants, Rhinos Flee Flood-Ravaged Kaziranga National Park in India
    Sleepy Kitties Only Purr: Brave Frog Charges Tiger King, Leaving Netizens Gasping For Air
    Tags:
    king, tiger
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse