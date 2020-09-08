Bible Signed by Trump After Infamous Church Photo Op on Sale for $37,500

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the autographed Bible has been listed at a price of $37,500.
However, the Bible for sale isn’t the exact same one the president held up for photos outside St. John’s Episcopal Church, the outlet noted. Rather, Trump signed the Bible some time in the first week of June, a few days after the incident at the church, TMZ reported.
In June, hundreds of lawful protesters congregated in Lafayette Park in front of the White House were violently dispersed by police using chemical irritants, rubber bullets and sound cannons so that the president could walk to the church across the street from the White House to take pictures in front of the historic building with a Bible. The demonstrators were peacefully protesting the brutal police killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The ambush was carried out by the National Guard, the US Park Police and the Secret Service.
In June, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), along with other civil rights groups, filed a lawsuit against Trump, US Attorney General William Barr and other federal officials for violating protesters’ constitutional rights by attacking them with tear gas and other weapons.
The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia by the ACLU, the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the law firm of Arnold & Porter on behalf of Black Lives Matters DC and individual protesters. The suit accuses Trump and other administration officials of both violating and conspiring to deny protesters’ First and Fourth Amendment rights.
