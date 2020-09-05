Pastor Claims Planet Nibiru Exists as He Warns That Apocalypse is Nearing

Folks, it’s time to check our 2020 bingo cards. Pandemic? Check, Devastating wildfires? Check. Catastrophic invasion of locusts? Check? Apocalypse? Well, according to pastor Paul Begley, we might be putting a check in this box soon, too. Begley, who has a YouTube channel with 338,000 subscribers, claimed that the fictional planet Nibiru exists and that it will send waves of energy towards the Earth, which will result in a doomsday event.
In his latest video, the pastor showed a green USB, which he claims contains secrets from NASA scientists that corroborate his theory.
"I've actually went back and found documents where NASA even had a Nibiru task force for seven years. They talk about the binary system that's bringing a ton of asteroids and debris toward the Earth. No, I haven't seen Planet X or Nibiru, but there's a lot of mathematical proof and a lot of scientists and astronomers who do say that there's this dark planet that's so far out there on the edge of our solar system that it's creating five waves of energy that is shaking the heavens", Begley said.
The pastor admitted that many astronomers have said there is no scientific evidence that Nibiru exists, but added that some have nonetheless alluded to the invisible planet, apparently referring to the hypothesis made by Russian astronomer Konstantin Batygin and his colleague Michael E Brown, who claimed that there are nine planets in the Solar System.
In order to corroborate his claim about Nibiru and the looming apocalypse, the pastor cited a chapter from the Bible.
"The deep impacts are in revelation chapter eight. Jesus said there'll be mighty earthquakes, major earthquakes. He said there'll be signs in the sun, the moon, the stars and the stress of nations with perplexity. The sea and the waves will be roaring, all kinds of apocalyptic events. I hope that you come to the understanding that now you're living in these last days, we're running out of time folks, get saved before it's too late", said Begley.
All comments
Show new comments (0)