Register
07:19 GMT06 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    illustration of Nibiru

    Pastor Claims Planet Nibiru Exists as He Warns That Apocalypse is Nearing

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 17
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080377325_0:22:1920:1102_1200x675_80_0_0_757c90769b9883dfeb07df417c37048e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009051080377358-pastor-claims-planet-nibiru-exists-as-he-warns-that-apocalypse-is-nearing/

    Nibiru, also known as Planet X, is a fictional planet that has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories about the end of the world. According to the most popular one, the planet will collide with the Earth in the early 21st century.

    Folks, it’s time to check our 2020 bingo cards. Pandemic? Check, Devastating wildfires? Check. Catastrophic invasion of locusts? Check? Apocalypse? Well, according to pastor Paul Begley, we might be putting a check in this box soon, too. Begley, who has a YouTube channel with 338,000 subscribers, claimed that the fictional planet Nibiru exists and that it will send waves of energy towards the Earth, which will result in a doomsday event.

    In his latest video, the pastor showed a green USB, which he claims contains secrets from NASA scientists that corroborate his theory.

    "I've actually went back and found documents where NASA even had a Nibiru task force for seven years. They talk about the binary system that's bringing a ton of asteroids and debris toward the Earth. No, I haven't seen Planet X or Nibiru, but there's a lot of mathematical proof and a lot of scientists and astronomers who do say that there's this dark planet that's so far out there on the edge of our solar system that it's creating five waves of energy that is shaking the heavens", Begley said.

    The pastor admitted that many astronomers have said there is no scientific evidence that Nibiru exists, but added that some have nonetheless alluded to the invisible planet, apparently referring to the hypothesis made by Russian astronomer Konstantin Batygin and his colleague Michael E Brown, who claimed that there are nine planets in the Solar System.

    Artificial Intelligence
    © CC0
    'AI Clone of Jesus' Programmed With Bible Scripture Tells Of Apocalyptic Visions

    In order to corroborate his claim about Nibiru and the looming apocalypse, the pastor cited a chapter from the Bible.

    "The deep impacts are in revelation chapter eight. Jesus said there'll be mighty earthquakes, major earthquakes. He said there'll be signs in the sun, the moon, the stars and the stress of nations with perplexity. The sea and the waves will be roaring, all kinds of apocalyptic events. I hope that you come to the understanding that now you're living in these last days, we're running out of time folks, get saved before it's too late", said Begley.
    Tags:
    apocalypse, doomsday, Nibiru
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse