Register
06:50 GMT04 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police car, lights

    Rochester Mayor Suspends All Seven Officers Involved in Man’s March In-Custody Death

    Pixabay/CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    385
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107607/63/1076076364_0:101:1920:1181_1200x675_80_0_0_96795bef8ba20eacff868cf817e816ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009031080360928-rochester-mayor-suspends-all-seven-officers-involved-in-mans-march-in-custody-death/

    Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren on Thursday ordered the immediate suspension of the police officers involved in the death of 41-year-old Black man Daniel Prude in March.

    "I am suspending the officers in question today against the advice of [the city] council, and I urge the [New York] Attorney General to complete her investigation. I understand that the union may sue the city for this; they shall feel free to do so," Warren said during a briefing, Rochester First reported.

    “Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me. Daniel Prude’s death has proven yet again that many of the challenges that we faced in the past are the same challenges that we face today,” Warren added.
    In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, Rochester police officers hold down Daniel Prude on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Rochester Police via Roth and Roth LLP
    In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, Rochester police officers hold down Daniel Prude on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.

    “In addition I have addressed with the police chief [La’Ron Singletary] how deeply, personally and professionally disappointing - he needs to do better to truly protect and serve our community, and I believe he will. I have since order[ed] the chief to provide me with video from any in-custody death, or use of force incident, within 24 hours, and charge him to provide a plan within 30 days to further address the police department’s response to mental health calls,” Warren continued.

    Prude died in March in the upstate New York city after police restrained him on the ground and covered his head with a hood.

    Body camera footage of the incident was released Wednesday. Warren also stated during the Thursday briefing that she wasn’t aware of what happened until August 4.

    Three of the officers named in the police report about the incident are Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay and Fransisco Santiago. All seven officers involved have been suspended without pay. 

    An autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Prude’s death a homicide, stating that his cause of death included “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint,” Rochester First reported.

    According to his family’s lawyers, Prude was going through an “acute, manic, psychotic episode” at the time of the incident. Joe Prude called the Rochester Police Department for assistance at 3 a.m. on March 23 after his brother ran out the back door while Joe wasn’t in the room. Police found Prude running naked through the streets of Rochester at around 3:15 a.m., and he complied with officers when they told him to lie on the ground and place his hands behind his back. 

    Officers handcuffed him, and when Prude appeared to spit at the cops, they placed a hood over his head. An officer held his head down while another knelt on his back. After being pinned down for several minutes, Prude lost consciousness. Paramedics eventually arrived at the scene, and Prude was soon thereafter pronounced brain dead at a local hospital. He died on March 30.

    Related:

    Demonstrators Rally Against Racism and Police Brutality in Kenosha - Video
    Thousands to Protest Police Brutality in US Capital on Anniversary of MLK 'I Have a Dream' Speech
    'Coalition to March on DNC' Holds Rally Against Racism and Police Brutality in Milwaukee
    People Hold Protest Against Police Brutality, Racial Discrimination in Washington, DC - Video
    Hundreds of Women Protest Against Police Brutality in Belarusian Capital
    Tags:
    US, police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse