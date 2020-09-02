Kanye West Reveals How Higher Powers Made Him Crash Taylor Swift's Speech at the MTV Music Awards

American rapper Kanye West recently addressed a certain incident that occurred at the MTV Music Awards back in 2009.
During his appearance at Nick Cannon's podcast "Cannon's Class", Kanye explained that he crashed Taylor Swift's speech at the award ceremony because he was told by God to do so.
"Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t gave me no other information other than this information, so that means he wants me to say this now," Ye said. "If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row".
During the aforementioned incident, the rap star ran onto the stage to protest Swift's victory and to insist that the award should have gone to Beyoncé’s video for 'Single Ladies'.
"I would’ve been sitting in the back, they wouldn’t have made it the first award and they wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea, because I had never heard of this person before then. And ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time", Kanye mused.
He also appeared to confirm that he was drunk at the time, saying that he was "only drinking Hennessy" as he "didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up."
