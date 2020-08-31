CDC: 94% of US COVID-19 Deaths Involved Underlying Medical Conditions

According to the data released on August 26, only 9,683 deaths (6%) had COVID-19 listed as the only cause, which means that 94% of Americans who died after contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, had other contributing medical conditions.
The CDC based its analysis on provisional death counts, which it said “deliver the most complete and accurate picture of lives lost to COVID-19.
The counts are based on death certificates, “which are the most reliable source of data and contain information not available anywhere else, including comorbid conditions, race and ethnicity, and place of death,” according to the agency.
Provisional death counts may not match other numbers from county health departments or media reports, because death certificates require time to be completed.
In addition, states may report deaths at different rates using various reporting systems and methods.
The top underlying conditions connected to COVID-19 deaths are influenza and pneumonia, respiratory failure, hypertensive disease, diabetes, vascular and unspecified dementia, cardiac arrest, heart failure, renal failure, intentional and unintentional injury and poisoning, according to the CDC.
The latest data by Worldometer shows that more than 6.2 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the US, and more than 187,000 people have died as a result. However, the CDC’s death count as of August 26 was 164,280.
