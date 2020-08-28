UPenn Professors Demand Probe Into Trump’s Admission After New Exam Fraud Allegations

Professors at the University of Pennsylvania recently renewed a request to investigate how US President Donald Trump was admitted into the school in 1966 after secret recordings emerged in which the president’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, claims that her brother paid someone to take his entrance exam.

In the recording, obtained by the Washington Post, Barry tells the president’s niece, Mary Trump, that she did her brother’s homework for him. The conversations were secretly recorded by Mary in 2018 and 2019.

“I drove him around New York City to try to get him into college,” Barry notes, adding that Donald Trump first attended Fordham University and then “got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.”

In her tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” published on July 14, Mary claimed that the president paid someone else to take his SAT exam.

As a result of the new allegations, professor Eric W. Orts at the University of Pennsylvania, along with five other faculty members, requested that the school’s provost launch an investigation into how Trump transferred into the university in 1966.

However, Provost Wendell E. Pritchett on July 20 said that the admissions process took place too long ago to make an investigation possible, though he said that could change if new evidence were released to back up Mary’s claims.

“We certainly share your concerns about these allegations and the integrity of our admissions process. However, as you suggest in your message, we have determined that this situation occurred too far in the past to make a useful or probative factual inquiry possible. If new evidence surfaces to substantiate the claim in the future, we will continue to be open to investigating it,” Pritchett told Orts on July 20, the Washington Post reported.

The new recording may be the evidence needed for the University of Pennsylvania’s provost to look into Mary’s claim. According to the Post, Orts has emailed Pritchett the audio clip, stating that it serves as “new evidence” required to launch an investigation.

However, Pritchett has yet to respond to Orts’ request and did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.