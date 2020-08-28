Photo: US Cops Allegedly Break Grandmother’s Arm During Son’s Arrest, Probe Launched

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) recently launched an internal investigation after Ruby Jones, a 74-year-old grandmother, claimed she was pushed and had her right arm broken by two officers who entered her home.

Local news station KOCO reported that police officers forcibly entered Jones’ home in search of her son, who had reportedly called in a bomb threat at a mental health facility where he was previously enrolled.

Jones explained to the station that her son suffers from bipolar disorder, and that when officers banged on the door, they simply “pushed [her] out of the way” when she asked for their search warrant, coming in with guns drawn on her son.

“He don’t have a gun. Don’t shoot him,” she recalled saying to the responding officers. Moments after the remark, Jones noted that two officers began to push her aside and attempted to place her in handcuffs.

Screenshot/KOCO Oklahoma resident Ruby Jones allegedly had her right arm broken by two officers who apprehended her after they barged into her home with guns drawn in an effort to arrest her son.

“[The cops] took this arm and push it on, and I said, 'Ow! That’s painful. That hurts,'” Jones told the outlet, describing the moment in which she believed officers broke her arm. “My arm was wrapped and pinned backwards behind me.”

“I fell to my knees, and he said for me to get up, and I said, ‘Ah, it’s too painful!’” she added. Jones was later released and was not charged with a crime.

In later remarks to the station, Jones’ family revealed that she will likely need to have surgery in order to reconstruct her arm.

Marquise Miller, Jones’ grandson, was stunned by how the officers treated his grandmother. “I think that’s the part that bothers me the most, that they would deal with her with such aggressive force,” he said.

“Why do you need two officers to apprehend a 74-year-old lady? … I still don’t see how they saw her as a threat,” he remarked.

Due to the severity of Jones’ injuries, her family is considering filing a lawsuit against the police department.

Although the OKCPD has acknowledged that Jones was detained and handcuffed by officers, the department has yet to release an incident report on how Jones was treated. Body camera footage of the incident will not be released until the department’s investigation is closed, OKCPD spokesperson Capt. Larry Withdown informed KOCO.

At present, all officers involved in the case are still on active duty.